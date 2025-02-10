"Guys like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman want to build a legacy" - Dave Roberts unveils his vision for Dodgers squad

The LA Dodgers have several future Hall of Famers, including Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. All three played a big part in helping the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series, and given how the team is stacked going into the 2025 season, they are expected to repeat as champions.

Ahead of Spring Training, which starts in two weeks, manager Dave Roberts addressed what he looks forward to achieving in the upcoming season.

"It's always kind of a big thing when you go into spring training—what's the manager's message, the tone? I do feel that you need to send this overarching message, but the main thing, guys, is to follow through day to day," Roberts told MLB Network. "And I think, for me, it's acknowledging the fact that we, as an organization and as a team, have set a standard for excellence.

"We've got the core group of guys back, and we've got an infusion of new players who are hungry to win a championship. How we go about things on the field carries a certain expectation and standard. And I think that, in itself, along with guys like Mookie and Freddie wanting to build a legacy for themselves and the organization, is a good step in the right direction."

Dave Roberts' Dodgers stacked up well again to repeat as World Series champions in 2025

The LA Dodgers have once again excelled in the offseason, bolstering their already star-studded roster. In the starting rotation, they signed Blake Snell on a five-year, $182 million, deal.

They also signed international free agent buzz Roki Sasaki, who's expected to be on the Opening Day roster right away. With Ohtani expected to return on the mound at some point, the rotation which also includes Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, should do wonders in 2025.

On the hitting front, the Dodgers bring key pieces of their core back. They signed Teoscar Hernandez on a three-year, $66 million, deal and on Sunday, they agreed to bring back Kike Hernandez on a one-year deal.

They also brought the best reliever available on the market, Tanner Scott, this offseason. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal. Kirby Yates also joined the unit on a one-year, $13 million deal.

With Ohtani entering the second year of his mammoth 10-year, $700 million, contract with the Dodgers, the club is leaving no stones unturned to win the World Series in 2025.

