"Handsome date in his bow tie" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan makes adorable toast with son Knox in fancy dinner outing

Alex Bregman's family, including his wife Reagan, celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday with a dinner to celebrate the occasion. Reagan, the mother of Knox, shared a flurry of posts giving shout-outs to her mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and niece.

She started off the day with a special bouquet received from her husband, Alex Bregman, on Mother's Day. It was followed by a family dinner outing at Sixty Vines Houston, where Knox can be seen making an adorable toast.

"Handsome date in his bow-tie," Reagan said in her social media story.

In her next story, she lauded her mother, Laurice Howard, with an adorable photo of the two. She also posted a picture of Alex Bregman's mother, Jackie Bregman, who can be seen having a moment with her two grandchildren, Knox and Kike.

Reagan to be credited for Knox's baseball interest

If Reagan's social media updates are anything to go by, they're filled with Knox and his baseball antics, mostly showing her son's apparent interest in playing baseball.

When Alex Bregman is away playing for the Houston Astros, Reagan makes sure that Knox doesn't feel empty, something Bregman has acknowledged:

"(Reagan) taught him a lot about baseball," Bregman said. "She didn't know much about baseball at all when we first met really, now she loves it."

Bregman was first amazed when he learned that his son already knows how to hit, as he recalled:

"I was like, 'Knox, where do you stand (at the plate)?' And he was like, 'Right here,' and he took a left-handed swing," Bregman said.

Apart from being a mother and wife to a baseball-oriented household, Reagan is an entrepreneur.

Before marrying Bregman, she worked for Google in Austin. Now she runs her own athletic brand, Exiza. She has a collaboration with Shaftel Diamonds, where she has her own exclusive jewelry line named "With Love by Reagan Bregman."

On the baseball front, Alex Bregman has been slow to start his potentially last season with the Astros. He's only hitting .201 and could be traded or tested for free agency once the season ends. Although, earlier the Astros front office suggested having him extended, his numbers might not lead him to a good deal.

It remains to be seen how things unfold or if he makes good on his slump before the season ends.

