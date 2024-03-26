"Hang it next to their Mickey Mouse WS banner" - MLB fans troll Dodgers as they are named Spring Training Cactus League champs

After their huge offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have looked impressive during the spring. Many players have had stellar performances from core players to those trying to make the roster.

This has led to them dominating the Cactus League with a 14-6 record with one final spring game before the real season starts. Even with one game left, the Blue Crew has already been named Cactus League Champions.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While it is just the spring, Dodgers fans should feel excited. This could be a preview of what is to come when the regular season kicks off this week. They are undoubtedly the favorites to win the World Series this year.

Fans of other squads took to social media to troll the club and its fanbase. While LA may have won the Cactus League, they do not think it will translate to when the games actually matter.

"Hang it next to their Mickey Mouse WS banner" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Translates well to the playoffs" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All eyes will be on this club this season, from their fanbase to others. Los Angeles is coming into a season with ginormous expectations that most other clubs will not have to face.

Not everybody has faith in the Los Angeles Dodgers this season

Los Angeles Dodgers - Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Image via Getty)

Many publications and fans have the Los Angeles Dodgers as the top team heading into the new season, and you cannot blame them. They had one of the biggest offseasons a club has ever had.

It was not just bringing in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The acquisitions of Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, and Clayton Kershaw were also huge.

However, The Athletic recently came out with its MLB Preseason Power Ranking, and the Blue Crew sit in second. The publication has put the Atlanta Braves at the top spot.

The Athletic believes in the group's core of Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Sean Murphy. They also like the acquisition of Chris Sale over the winter to help bolster their rotation. Atlanta was the best team in the regular season last year and certainly has the talent to do so again this year.

This season is shaping up to be exciting. Plenty of teams have filled holes over the offseason and look like much better teams than they did in 2023. It realistically could be anybody's World Series to win this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.