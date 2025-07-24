"Hardest decision I've ever had to make" - Nick Ahmed opens up about retiring after illustrious career with Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Padres and Giants

Nick Ahmed announced his retirement from professional baseball on Thursday.After debuting in June 2014, Ahmed played for some of the biggest franchises in the majors. These include the Arizona Diamondbacks, LA Dodgers, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers. Ahmed won two Gold Gloves in 2018 and 2019.He opened up about making the &quot;hardest decision&quot; of his life.&quot;With a lot of careful time, prayer, reflection and coversation with my wife Amanda, I'm officially retiring from playing baseball,&quot; Ahmed said (01:30), via the &quot;Get in the Game&quot; podcast. &quot;It was the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life, for sure. To lay down the game and playing it, something that I've done since I was a little kid (was hard).&quot;Baseball was my first love, it was something that I've enjoyed almost more than anything besides my faith and family. The game has given me so much, I have so much to be thankful for from it, but now it's time to move on to the next chapter of life and embrace that journey.&quot;Nick Ahmed takes a trip down memory lane and shares a heartfelt message while announcing his retirementAfter his podcast interview, Nick Ahmed also announced his retirement on social media. He shared a series of clips reliving his most memorable moments as a big leaguer. Ahmed added a heartfelt message, thanking everyone who helped make his journey enjoyable.&quot;After 15 professional seasons and over a decade in the big leagues I am officially hanging up my spikes and retiring from playing baseball,&quot; Ahmed wrote on Instagram. &quot;I have immense gratitude to God, my wife, my kids, my parents, my brothers.&quot;Coach Penders at UConn, Andy Green, Pete Fatse, all of my other coaches, my hundreds of teammates, the trainers, strength coaches and other staff members and too many more to thank here! You all have impacted my life and made this journey so memorable!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhmed has more than 10 playing years in MLB under his belt, which qualifies him for a full pension. Beginning at age 62, a player that has played 10 or more years in the majors will receive $275,000 per year.