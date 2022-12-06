Free agent shortstop Trea Turner, who many considered the top shortstop in a deep class of free agents this year, has signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. He agreed to an astonishing 11 year, $300 million contract. The deal also has a no trade clause, which means he'll be tied to Philadelphia for a very long time.

Another superstar will also be tied to Philadelphia for a long time: Bryce Harper. The slugger, who won 2021 National League MVP, will be in Philadelphia through the 2031 season before he re-enters free agency.

The shortstop will be there through 2033. These two will be teammates for a long time. MLB writer Kade Kistner loves the idea of putting those two together for a very long time.

Kade Kistner @KadeKistner Trea Turner to the Phillies for 11 years and $300M. What a deal. Harper and Turner in Philly until they retire. Gotta love it. Trea Turner to the Phillies for 11 years and $300M. What a deal. Harper and Turner in Philly until they retire. Gotta love it.

Both players debuted with the Nationals and were teammates for a few seasons before Harper ultimately left for Philadelphia.

Now, they're reunited and it's hard to imagine either of them being traded or signing elsewhere when they're nearing 40 or older.

The Phillies won the National League and came to within two games of a World Series title. They're clearly not at all content with that as they went out and signed, rather quickly, what many considered the second-best free agent overall.

Potential Phillies lineup with Trea Turner

Showing a willingness to spend big, it's impossible to consider the Phillies' offseason over. They'll likely be active on other players. However, this is what their lineup could look like now:

Turner, SS Kyle Schwarber, LF Rhys Hoskins, 1B Bryce Harper, DH/RF J.T. Realmuto, C Nick Castellanos, RF/DH Alec Bohm/Bryson Stott, 3B Jean Segura/Bryson Stott, 2B Brandon Marsh, CF

There aren't many lineups in baseball with as much high end talent as Philadelphaia now has. It's hard to imagine them not making a serious run at another World Series appearance.

With the new shortstop and Harper in town for essentially forever, that might be true most years.

