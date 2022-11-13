Xander Bogaerts is one of the top free agents available in the 2023 off-season. The four-time All-Star has chosen to opt-out of the remainder of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The decision to move on was expected from one of the most highly sought-after infielders in MLB. Bogaerts will test the market this offseason and looks certain to leave Boston.
With the offseason in full swing, there are several teams around the league looking to make big moves. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs were all rumored to be interested in acquiring a shortstop. According to MLB analyst Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies are the latest team to show an interest in Bogaerts.
There are numerous big-name shortstops available in the market. Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson round out the list of talented free agents. After winning the pennant and reaching the World Series, MLB fans debated whether the Phillies should go big for Xander Bogaerts.
The Philadelphia Phillies are in need of an experienced shortstop. The team came close to winning their first World Series since 2008 and will look to add to an already talented roster.
Xander Bogaerts was part of the glory days with the Red Sox organization. Along with Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, he was essential to the Red Sox's recent success. He won two World Series with the Red Sox in 2013 and 2018. Xander Bogaerts is one of the last remaining pieces of those World Series teams and Boston fans will be disappointed to see him go.
During his ten-year MLB career with the Red Sox, Bogaerts has a lifetime .292/.356/.458 slash line with a .814 OPS. He is a speedy shortstop that can also hit with power. Bogaerts has 156 home runs and 683 RBIs during his career. He hit a career-high 33 home runs back in 2019.
It was an emotional send-off for Bogaerts in what appeared to be his last game at Fenway Park. Fans paid tribute to one of the team's most consistent and talented players over the previous decade. Although he made a big splash in Boston, some Phillies fans are hesitant about signing him to a huge contract.
The Philadelphia Phillies are one or two pieces away from a championship roster. They are now in search of a franchise shortstop to help lead them back to the World Series in 2023. There are plenty of options out there for a team that just won the pennant.