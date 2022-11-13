Xander Bogaerts is one of the top free agents available in the 2023 off-season. The four-time All-Star has chosen to opt-out of the remainder of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The decision to move on was expected from one of the most highly sought-after infielders in MLB. Bogaerts will test the market this offseason and looks certain to leave Boston.

With the offseason in full swing, there are several teams around the league looking to make big moves. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs were all rumored to be interested in acquiring a shortstop. According to MLB analyst Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies are the latest team to show an interest in Bogaerts.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts, Phils honcho Dave Dombrowski has strong link to Bogaerts from his Boston days. Phillies are believed to have real interest in Xander Bogaerts, Phils honcho Dave Dombrowski has strong link to Bogaerts from his Boston days.

There are numerous big-name shortstops available in the market. Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson round out the list of talented free agents. After winning the pennant and reaching the World Series, MLB fans debated whether the Phillies should go big for Xander Bogaerts.

Michael McDermott @nakedmcd @JonHeyman Make it happen. He's a great ballplayer. He would be a great addition. Turner would be nice but they wouldn't be losing anything with Boegarts @JonHeyman Make it happen. He's a great ballplayer. He would be a great addition. Turner would be nice but they wouldn't be losing anything with Boegarts

Finley 🐶 @SmittyFor6 @letzgophils @JonHeyman Boggy is a 300 hitter. And would be cheaper. He’s a top 7 SS and fits the 2 spot perfectly like Trea would also. @letzgophils @JonHeyman Boggy is a 300 hitter. And would be cheaper. He’s a top 7 SS and fits the 2 spot perfectly like Trea would also.

The Philadelphia Phillies are in need of an experienced shortstop. The team came close to winning their first World Series since 2008 and will look to add to an already talented roster.

... @wubboz @JonHeyman Literally trying to assemble the worst defense possible @JonHeyman Literally trying to assemble the worst defense possible

Xander Bogaerts was part of the glory days with the Red Sox organization. Along with Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez, he was essential to the Red Sox's recent success. He won two World Series with the Red Sox in 2013 and 2018. Xander Bogaerts is one of the last remaining pieces of those World Series teams and Boston fans will be disappointed to see him go.

The Philadelphia Phillies are interested in signing free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts tips his cap to the crowd after he is removed from the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park

During his ten-year MLB career with the Red Sox, Bogaerts has a lifetime .292/.356/.458 slash line with a .814 OPS. He is a speedy shortstop that can also hit with power. Bogaerts has 156 home runs and 683 RBIs during his career. He hit a career-high 33 home runs back in 2019.

That .360+ OBP the past 5 years would be so insane between Schwarber and Harper @JonHeyman More money for SP??? Sign me up.That .360+ OBP the past 5 years would be so insane between Schwarber and Harper @JonHeyman More money for SP??? Sign me up.That .360+ OBP the past 5 years would be so insane between Schwarber and Harper 🔥

It was an emotional send-off for Bogaerts in what appeared to be his last game at Fenway Park. Fans paid tribute to one of the team's most consistent and talented players over the previous decade. Although he made a big splash in Boston, some Phillies fans are hesitant about signing him to a huge contract.

Mike @MikeCraigMC @JonHeyman This better not be because he’s cheating out on Turner, please be a backup plan @JonHeyman This better not be because he’s cheating out on Turner, please be a backup plan

Andrew Ranaudo @AndrewRanaudo @JonHeyman We shouldn’t be complaining as Boge is a very good player. Any of the 3 Correa Xander and Trea we should be happy with Phillies fans @JonHeyman We shouldn’t be complaining as Boge is a very good player. Any of the 3 Correa Xander and Trea we should be happy with Phillies fans

The Philadelphia Phillies are one or two pieces away from a championship roster. They are now in search of a franchise shortstop to help lead them back to the World Series in 2023. There are plenty of options out there for a team that just won the pennant.

