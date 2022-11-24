The Philadelphia Phillies received some good news about their superstar Bryce Harper. The All-Star outfielder has undergone successful Tommy John Surgery. The surgery was to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The injury forced Bryce Harper to miss time and ultimately led to him serving as the team's DH.

The team is hopeful that he can return to the DH role as early as the All-Star break. This is a pretty quick turnaround. We're used to pitchers having this surgery and missing a whole year.

Jim Salisbury @JSalisburyNBCS According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery today and it went "very well." Could be back hitting competitively by mid-May. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery today and it went "very well." Could be back hitting competitively by mid-May.

Philadelphia Phillies fans are happy that Harper had the surgery and is on his way to becoming 100% healthy. They were worried that he was going to push off having Tommy John and opt for more of a minor surgery. They want their superstar to get healthy and be the electric player they know he can be.

Fans were fearing the worst when it came to Harper's return. They were expecting him to miss a good chunk of the season. Reports indicating that he could return by mid-May have fans jumping for joy.

"He is actually Captain American," said a fan.

"This is prbably best case scenario," explained another.

nola is my dad @Suhhh_Kiiid @JSalisburyNBCS Good. Rather him get it 100% fixed then do some secondary nonsense to try to limit the amount of time he misses, just for him to need TJ in the middle of the season. @JSalisburyNBCS Good. Rather him get it 100% fixed then do some secondary nonsense to try to limit the amount of time he misses, just for him to need TJ in the middle of the season.

Burgers and Dogs @BurgersAndDogss @JSalisburyNBCS Man was breaking postseason records and was the best hitter in the world with a torn UCL. Amazing. @JSalisburyNBCS Man was breaking postseason records and was the best hitter in the world with a torn UCL. Amazing.

💔 @BrysonStottFan @JSalisburyNBCS Get him 100%. He was rushed back last year which was unfortunate @JSalisburyNBCS Get him 100%. He was rushed back last year which was unfortunate

Philadelphia Phillies fans are happy that Bryce Harper may be back as early as May. It's no secret how important he was to the team, especially in the playoffs.

Harper was the NLCS MVP. He went 8-20 with three doubles, two home runs, and five RBIs in that series against the San Diego Padres. He put the team on his back and carried them to the World Series.

The UCL injury didn't slow Bryce Harper down at all

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

Instead of sitting out the rest of the season and trying to get healthy, Harper switched positions to help his club. He decided to hold off on any treatment until the offseason. He wanted nothing more than to be there for his team and help them get to the postseason.

During the regular season, he hit .286, with a .364 OBP, and a .514 slugging percentage. He then raised those stats in the playoffs. He hit .349, with a .414 OBP, and a .746 slugging percentage. There's no denying how important he is to this club.

Given how well Harper finished off the season, it will be exciting to see him healthy next year.

