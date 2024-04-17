"He has to do a better job at it" - Dave Roberts addresses Shohei Ohtani's recent growing frailty after Nationals win

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani's recent outings after the team snapped their two-game skid to rally past the Washington Nationals for a routing win on Tuesday.

While seven-time All-Star Mookie Betts shone after his first five-hit game of the season, the Dodgers manager pointed out a glaring issue with Ohtani's recent plate appearances.

The reigning American League MVP has been struggling to take advantage of runners on the base for his team in recent outings. It was once again evident against the Nationals, as Ohtani failed to capitalize with runners in scoring positions thrice.

Roberts feels Shohei Ohtani is being too aggressive with runners in scoring positions, resulting in an uptick in his one-pitch outs.

“He has to do a better job at getting into the count,” Roberts said after the game.

“I think right now he’s being super aggressive, more aggressive than he’s ever been with runners in scoring position. We have to temper that back and make these guys continue to make pitches.”

Dave Roberts believes Shohei Ohtani's swing will balance itself out

While Ohtani's latest appearance concerned Dave Roberts, the Dodgers manager is not too bothered, as he believes the Japanese star will be able to balance his swing as the season progresses.

“Yeah the 1-for-16 (at the time) is not ideal, but I think over the course of the season, if he continues to swing the bat like he has, that’ll balance itself out,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers manager also hailed two-time World Series winner Mookie Betts for his outstanding performance on Tuesday to help the team register its second win in six games.

“Having your stars be stars, that’s why they are on our roster and that’s why they are superstars,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The guy’s step up and carried us when we need it.”

Tuesday's game was Mookie Betts' third career five-game hit. The Dodgers superstar is leading the chart for hits in the ongoing season, with his teammate Shohei Ohtani being fourth on the list with 28.

