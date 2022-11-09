The Boston Red Sox have received word that first baseman Eric Hosmer is not going to use his opt-out clause for the 2023 season. He'll be coming back next season. Hosmer was acquired by Boston in August from the San Diego Padres.

Eric Hosmer didn't have the season he had hoped for this year. He dealt with back inflammation that caused him to miss the entire month of September. His back seemed to be a big issue for him, as he hasn't had as much success at the plate as he had in seasons past.

In his limited action this year, Hosmer hit .268 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs. This is not the number Hosmer is used to putting up. The slugger is used to putting up 20+ home runs a season.

Boston Red Sox fans aren't thrilled to have Hosmer back. They don't think the slugger will be able to bounce back from his performance last year.

"This was expected. Hosmer wasn't going to get a better deal on the open market after batting .265 with a .735 OPS and an average of 14 home runs per season the first five years of his deal." One fan explained.

Mac Cerullo @MacCerullo Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Eric Hosmer will not be opting out. $39M, 3 years remain. #redsox Eric Hosmer will not be opting out. $39M, 3 years remain. #redsox This was expected. Hosmer wasn't going to get a better deal on the open market after batting .265 with a .735 OPS and an average of 14 home runs per season the first five years of his deal. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… This was expected. Hosmer wasn't going to get a better deal on the open market after batting .265 with a .735 OPS and an average of 14 home runs per season the first five years of his deal. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

"DFA is beyond obvious," said another.

Nick @Nickgee111 @JonHeyman Would anyone opt out of that lol @JonHeyman Would anyone opt out of that lol

Quin @Boondoggle2



Thats just straight up theft of $39 million. @JonHeyman Lololololololol.Thats just straight up theft of $39 million. @JonHeyman Lololololololol. Thats just straight up theft of $39 million.

Boggsy OlllllllO 🇺🇲🇲🇽 @dmboggs74 @JonHeyman The best money the Padres will spend the next 3 years. Well worth it to not have him on the team. @JonHeyman The best money the Padres will spend the next 3 years. Well worth it to not have him on the team.

John Sullivan @jsully18088 @JonHeyman Why would he opt out. He couldn’t get $3 for 39yrs right now. @JonHeyman Why would he opt out. He couldn’t get $3 for 39yrs right now.

Fans aren't holding back on their displeasure with Eric Hosmer. They don't think he'll be able to overcome his regression. They think he only decided not to opt-out of his contract because this was the best deal that he was going to get.

The Padres are paying for the majority of Hosmer's contract. Even if Hosmer isn't performing well, it won't cost the Boston Red Sox much money.

The Boston Red Sox may be without Xander Bogaerts

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox - Xander Bogaerts

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract, leaving three years and $60 million on the table. He's looking to test free agency this offseason. He'll surely attract the attention of a lot of teams.

Bogaerts finished the regular season with the sixth-highest batting average in the league. He'll compete with Trea Turner as the best shortstop in the 2023 free-agent market.

The Boston Red Sox hope they can come to terms with Bogaerts in the offseason. Losing him would be a huge loss for the team, who finished in last place in the AL East last season.

If the Red Sox want to compete next season, they have to figure out a deal to get Xander Bogaerts back.

Poll : 0 votes