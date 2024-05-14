“He had a great swim move” - MLB analysts break down Zach Neto and Josh Bell’s slick dives to reach base

A pair of weekend MLB games saw a couple of slick baserunning moves from Zach Neto and Josh Bell. While discussing these moves on the MLB Network, analysts named this unique technique of baserunning as the "swim move."

Neto, who plays shortstop for the Los Angeles Angels, was playing against the Kansas City Royals at the Angel Stadium. During the fifth inning, Neto attempted a steal at second base with a "swim move."

Bell, who plays first base for the Miami Marlins, was playing against the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot Park. During the second inning, Bell stole second base, which was initially called out but was reversed after a successful challenge from the Marlins.

A closer look at both plays saw both baserunners taking one hand in the air, like one does in the action of swimming, and evade the tag from the second baseman. MLB analysts decoded this baserunning technique on the show, where they named it the "swim move."

"You know I think the swim move has taught us something about the tag play at second base. I think you've got to be aggressive and go after the body and not just think you're going to get an arm in the old way and the ball beat him play," MLB analyst said on the show.

"Josh I mean he's not very fast but he had a great swim move," another analyst added.

"Swim move" can be effective against infielders breaking MLB's obstruction rules

Among the subtle changes and guidance the league provided earlier this season included the base-blocking/obstruction rule. That's not a new rule in itself but a follow-up guidance on how the umpires can rule this play.

This development comes after multiple reports and analyses were provided to the league in which it was learned that many infielders dropped a knee or hand to block the base's view for the incoming runner. This resulted in various kinds of injuries, prompting the league to review the play and make necessary adjustments.

As per the new direction to league umpires, the officials can enforce the obstruction rule against the defense if they "impede the runner’s progress while not in possession of the ball and not in the act of fielding the ball."

This newly recognized "swim move" can be a new way to avoid injuries and, at the same time, evade tag easily. Although it will require practice, if implemented, it could be good for baserunners.

