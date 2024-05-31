“He is just underrated" - Dave Roberts raves about Dodgers catcher Will Smith, calls him 'best in baseball'

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers secured their 35th victory of the season by sweeping the New York Mets at Citi Field and Will Smith made a significant impact in the final game. He hit two home runs, which gave the Dodgers an early lead and helped them secure the win in the late innings.

Smith was given the clean-up batter position, following the leadoff group consisting of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. His strong offense and exceptional behind-the-plate skills gave the team more flexibility in their lineup.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recognizes Smith's true value. In an interview with MLB Network Radio, Roberts acknowledged that Will Smith is an undervalued player despite his exceptional hitting and catching abilities.

“I still believe he’s just underrated,” Roberts said. ... “The guy [Will Smith] could hit in the middle of the order, hit left, hit right, driving runs, take the walks, gets clutch hits and so I still believe he’s the best catcher in baseball. I’m so grateful we locked him up."

Roberts also praised Smith’s passion for the sport.

“He just loves to play baseball. He’s a super competitor. He still looks like 16 years old, but I love him in a Dodger uniform,” he added.

During his pre-arbitration phase, the Dodgers signed Will Smith to a 10-year, $140 million contract, securing his talent until the 2033 season. Last year, he earned his first All-Star nod and has continued his strong performance this season.

This year, he has a stat line of .296/.360/.516 with a .876 OPS, contributing 36 RBIs, 32 runs, and nine home runs in 49 games for the Dodgers. In his last five games, Smith went 6-for-23 with four RBIs and four home runs.

Will Smith focuses solely on winning after entering the club’s elite list

On Wednesday, Will Smith joined the ranks of LA Dodgers' catching greats Roy Campanella, Mike Piazza and Steve Yeager by hitting his 100th career home run.

However, after briefly celebrating the milestone, he quickly refocused on the game and aimed to win more for his team.

“Yeah. That’s really cool. [Two of them] are Hall of Famers,” Smith said, via Juan Toribio of MLB.com. “I’m sure they hit a few more than 100. It’s a cool accomplishment, cool milestone for me. But right now, I’m just focused on winning.”

Smith also discussed his past performances and strategies for upcoming games.

“Felt decent,” he added. “Not great the past couple weeks, but not bad either. Just continue to work in the cage with the hitting coaches and stick to my approach, and go out and execute it. But yeah, a couple balls went over the fence today.”

Entering on Thursday, the Dodgers hold the second-best record of 36-22 in the National League, trailing only the Philadelphia Phillies (39-18). They will face the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series starting on Friday.

