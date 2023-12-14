"He is laughing in the 911 call" - When Kris Benson's ex-wife accused him of allegedly faking distress call while lying about armed threat

In 2013, former Major League Baseball starting pitcher Kris Benson was involved in a scary situation. While in the middle of filing a divorce, Benson's soon-to-be ex-wife, Anna, allegedly broke into his home.

While inside the home, she was allegedly wearing a bulletproof vest, brandishing a firearm and metal baton, and demanding money. According to the police report, Anna smashed a computer with the baton.

Benson reportedly told her he was getting money but slipped away. He called 911 and stayed on the line with the dispatcher, with Anna still inside the home.

After Benson snuck away to a neighbor's house, police arrived later. Anna was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon while committing a crime, and criminal trespassing.

The two had been the subject of media attention before the incident. Anna starred in the reality TV show Baseball Wives, which featured the wives of major league ballplayers.

Recently, Anna made an appearance on the TV show Dr. Phil, where she spoke of the incident. Dr. Phil played the clip of Kris Benson calling the police, in which Anna did not believe he was scared for his life.

"He is laughing in the 911 call" stated Anna.

Anna states that the two were calm, and she was lying in bed waiting for Benson to return from wherever he was. This was when Benson snuck into another room and called the police.

However, Anna states that Benson is not innocent in all of this. She alleges that he was also screaming on the phone call that Dr. Phil played, and he played games with her emotions and mind.

Despite the situation, she still loves Benson. Anna stated that she never had any intentions to hurt him; things just got heated and out of control.

Taking a look at Kris Benson's career in the big leagues

Kris Benson pitched for several teams from 1999 to 2010. He debuted in 1999 with the Pittsburgh Pirates and spent most of his career there. After his stint with the Pirates, he spent two seasons with the New York Mets and a season with the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Benson had a 58-62 record with a 4.26 ERA in 1038.1 innings pitched throughout his nine-year career. He is well known for his four sacrifice bunts in a game with the Pirates.

