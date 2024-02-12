"He'll be at the World Series this year too" - Mariners star Julio Rodriguez's Super Bowl attendance invigorates fans

Julio Rodriguez is among many celebrities who are attending the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Seattle Mariners star took to social media to mark his presence and shared a selfie from the stadium.

Mariners fans took this opportunity to say that if Ridruguez has a great year, they would be in the World Series in 2024.

"He’ll be at the World Series this year too," one fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

Others took a dig at him, saying that he could afford better seats. A fan mentioned that it's the only way he will feature in a championship game.

Julio Rodriguez meets NBA version of himself

Coming off another All-Star season, Julio Rodriguez is enjoying the offseason. Apart from football, he also enjoys watching young guys like himself dominate basketball.

Earlier in January, Rodriguez met Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic at the basketball training court. The two young stars exchanged signed jerseys. Rodriguez personalized his No. 44 jersey for Banchero, while Banchero did the same for Rodriguez's No. 5.

The Magic's X handle captured the meeting and shared with fans:

Earlier last season, Banchero met Rodriguez at a Mariners game in T-Mobile Park. Banchero was born in Seattle and attended O'Dea High School, where he played as a backup quarterback at the state championship game

Interestingly, both young stars have a lot in common. Both athletes won Rookie of the Year in 2022 and continue to rise in their sports.

The Orlando Magic star has played 53 games this season, averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Last season, he played 72 games, averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Meanwhile, Julio Rodriguez batted .275 with 180 hits, 32 homers, 103 RBIs and 102 runs scored in 155 games. He will look forward to taking the notch a bit higher and helping the Mariners claim a postseason spot.

