"He has a lot of Derek Jeter in him" – Yankees great gives verdict on Aaron Judge’s all-time standing among Bronx Bombers legends

With seven All-Star selections and two AL MVP awards to his name, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is the perfect player his club could have hoped for to fill the boots of the legendary Derek Jeter as the leader of the team.

Ad

Claiming Judge had plenty of similar traits to Derek Jeter, former Yankees manager Joe Torre commended the 33-year-old's quality when he spoke to insider Sal Licata of WFAN on Thursday.

"As an individual, he (Aaron Judge) has a lot of Derek Jeter in him, for me. It's not bells and whistles when he gets a hit, it was something he was paid to do. Just his approach to the game, he doesn't try to pull the ball. He uses the whole field, which to me is really a good sign hitting-wise," Joe Torre said (Timestamp: 15:33)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's tough to not be fearful of this guy when he walks up to the plate. I don't see any weakness, and if he does have a spot, it's really tough for the pitcher to continue to exploit it," Torre added

Ad

Derek Jeter's excellence was, of course, something that Joe Torre saw firsthand, as the coach of the Yankees. Jeter and Torre enjoyed tremendous success in the Bronx together, winning four World Series titles (1996,1998,1999,2000).

Derek Jeter himself revealed his admiration for Aaron Judge in 2024

As the New York Yankees celebrated the 76th edition of Old-Timers Day in August of 2024, former captain and five-time World Series winner, Derek Jeter, revealed that he, too, was an admirer of current captain Aaron Judge, who appeared to be getting 'better and better' with every passing season.

Ad

"It’s amazing. It seems like he just continues to get better and better," Derek Jeter said.

Aaron Judge Press Conference - Source: Getty

Further, Jeter talked about how he was pleased to see the 33-year-old carry forward the "Yankee legacy."

Ad

"He’s carried that legacy and tradition of Yankee superstar players. But more importantly he’s a great representative of this organization, I’ve enjoyed getting to know him and I’m a fan of his and what he’s been able to accomplish," Jeter added

Judge is enjoying yet another MVP-caliber season in 2025, batting .355 with 35 home runs and 81 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More