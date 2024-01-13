"He has been one of the worst defensive shortstops": MLB analyst on why a Kiké Hernandez-Dodgers reunion isn't a good idea

Kiké Hernandez returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline last season. He was brought in to fill the team's holes and did well during the second half of the season.

Across 54 games, Hernandez hit .262/.308/.423 with five home runs and 30 RBIs. Now, the utility man finds himself on the open market while Spring Training quickly approaches.

The Dodgers could consider re-signing Hernandez, as he is a fan-favorite in Los Angeles. However, the MLB analyst Matt Levine does not believe a reunion makes sense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hernandez has been one of the worst defensive shortstops in the league, which could be factoring into the team not bringing him back. He is also a streaky hitter, who had below-average offensive production during his time with the Dodgers," Levine stated.

Expand Tweet

Levine breaks down Hernandez's worrisome glove in the field and lacks production at the plate. You want to sign players that can be depended on for a team with World Series aspirations.

While a fan favorite, it would make sense for the team to pivot elsewhere, if they do at all. They have mentioned they are committed to playing Mookie Betts at second base, and Gavin Lux will be healthy when the season starts.

Kiké Hernandez's time with the Dodgers could be up

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three

Kiké Hernandez has received some interest from multiple teams this offseason thus far. That can be expected, as he is extremely useful to any team that signs him.

He takes being a utility man to the extreme. During his career, he has played every position on the field, including pitching. Having experience all over the field is a dream for most managers.

However, there are some concerns about signing the veteran slugger. He had double hernia surgery in October but has resumed baseball activities. He is well prepared for Spring Training, but there is no telling what he will look like.

Expand Tweet

He will also likely stay on the open market for some time. He is not an impact player like Shohei Ohtani, so teams will not rush to sign him.

There is no telling where he can land this offseason. His free-agent report did not mention specific teams, but nearly every team could use a player like him on their roster.

It will be interesting to see where Herandez signs in the next few months.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.