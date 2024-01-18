"He is a really extreme competitor" - Padres' Chris Kemp highlights personality trait that separates top international prospect Leodalis De Vries

The San Diego Padres have signed Leodalis De Vries, the No.1 international prospect in the MLB for two straight years. The Dominican shortstop came on board for a $4.2 million signing bonus.

The Padres director of international scouting, Chris Kemp, said that De Vries is an extreme competitor. His bat gives the team much hope and that they are proud of the scouting team for closing the deal.

"I think his bat could come quick, and, then, on the other end, he's just a really extreme competitor," Kemp said in an interview with MLB Network Radio.

"He was literally getting 20 to 40 live at-bats per day, having older guys throwing 89 to 91 sliders at him since he was just 14 to 15 years old," Kemp told the MLB Network Radio.

Kemp also mentioned that the overall development makes De Vries an exceptional prospect. De Vries can hit from both sides with a natural rhythm. He has the speed, power and discipline for the game and can play any infield position.

Apart from his incredible hitting ability, he's good in running, which separates him from other prospects. De Vries can reach first base in 4.2 seconds and does a 60-yard sprint in 6.2 seconds.

The talented player also believes himself to be a leader. He said that he could help his teammates and help lead his team to a World Series victory:

"I consider myself a leader. I think I'm a leader above all. I think I can help my teammates, and, most importantly, help the city of San Diego win a World Series."

The Padres have been De Vries' favorite team

De Vries' signing is more interesting because the Padres have been his favorite team. In a recent Zoom interview, De Vries extended his support for the team by wearing a brown shirt with the initials "PS" to honor the death of franchise owner Peter Seidler.

The 17-year-old was aware of Siedler's mission and what he meant to the organization. Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis were among the reasons the Padres are De Vires' favorite.

The acquisition is likely to bring hope for the team and their future. De Vires will be added to the squad alongside Ethan Salas, who was last year's No.1 international prospect signed by the organization.

The Padres have achieved quite a bit in the offseason. With young players like Salas and Vires, they seem to have a bright future ahead.

