“He’s back!” “The whole league better be on notice” - Philadelphia Phillies fans elated to have Bryce Harper return from injury as he drives in two runs in first at-bat

Fans rejoiced as Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper made his debut tonight as the team faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates. This was Harper's first game since June 25th when he injured his thumb after being hit by a pitch.

In Bryce Harper's first at-bat, the 2021 NL MVP appeared to show little rust as he drove in two runs on an RBI single.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Bryce plates a pair in his first AB back in the lineup! Bryce plates a pair in his first AB back in the lineup! https://t.co/WQfa7ubw6s

"Bryce plates a pair in his first AB back in the lineup" - Talkin' Baseball

The Phillies appear to be back at full strength just in time for their final stretch run of the season. The Phillies currently hold the second wild card spot in the National League and now with the addition of Bryce Harper, the team looks to be a legitimate contender come postseason.

He is indeed officially back and ready to go for the Phillies.

Adding Harper to the already dangerous Phillies offense puts them up against the Dodgers and Braves for the best lineup in the National League. Come the playoffs, no one will want to face the Phillies in the first round with their power-hitting lineup and excellent starting pitching.

The Phillies are back at near full strength! @Phillies The whole League better be on noticeThe Phillies are back at near full strength! @Phillies The whole League better be on noticeThe Phillies are back at near full strength!

Adding Harper will certainly give the team a boost at the end of the season.

Philadelphia sure seems to be embracing his return to the field. The crowd sounded electric during his entire at-bat!

Dave @davedoesphilly @Phillies Dude Philly straight up LOVES this man @Phillies Dude Philly straight up LOVES this man

Overall, what a way for Bryce Harper to make his presence known in his return to the starting lineup for the Phillies.

Are the Philadelphia Phillies contenders in the NL with the addition of Bryce Harper?

Harper during a Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers game.

The Philadelphia Phillies appear to be legitimate World Series contenders with the return of the 2021 NL MVP. Adding Harper to the lineup makes the team's depth even more dangerous than it already has been. Many fans are excited to have the MVP back and healthy.

With Harper's return, here is the projected lineup for the Phillies:

Kyle Schwarber, LF Rhys Hoskins, 1B Alec Bohhm, 3B Bryce Harper, DH J.T. Realmuto, C Nick Castellanos, RF Bryson Scott, SS Jean Segura, 2B Matt Vierling, CF

This is a lineup that can certainly give any pitcher issues, which makes them a contender.

The Phillies also have two of the best pitchers in the National League: Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. The two can go toe-to-toe with the likes of anyone. Additionally, Noah Syndergaard gives them a solid third option.

Having a player like Harper back on a contending team may make the difference for the Phillies in their hopes for a title. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

