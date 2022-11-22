The Boston Red Sox are on the verge of losing one of their last remaining modern-day stalwarts.

With the addition of Trevor Story before the 2022 season, Boston has all but indicated that they have found their shortstop of the future. This means Xander Bogaerts could potentially be scheduled to leave Beantown.

One player who has expressed his desire to keep Bogaerts in Boston is All-Star teammate Rafael Devers. Since Devers' arrival in the league in 2017, he and Bogaerts have been the only stable presence in the squad. Together, they were a part of the 2018 Boston Red Sox World Series winning team.

"Rafael Devers: “For me Xander Bogaerts is a very important player on the team and he has always been here at #RedSox. He's my friend, he's my family, so I'd like him to stay here… I hope they sign both of us”. (via @Marino_Pepen)" - @ Hector Gomez

Xander Bogaerts is the only remaining player on the Boston Red Sox roster who was a part of both the 2013 and 2018 world championship squads. He is also a part of the four star shortstops that headline this year's free agency class along with Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson.

Wherever Bogaerts lands, the Aruban star will surely provide power on the offensive side of the ball. He will also bring in the leadership necessary to propel his team during long stretches of the season.

As for Devers, his contract negotiations with the Red Sox are still up in the air. However, the third baseman's current deal with the team won't expire until the end of the 2023 campaign.

Boston Red Sox players on their way to NPB

Johan Mieses playing for the Dominican Republic

As per a report by NPB English YouTuber Yakyu Cosmopolitan, Red Sox Triple-A outfielder Johan Mieses and pitcher Brian Keller could well be on their way to the NPB.

The pair are reportedly being signed by the Hanshin Tigers for the 2023 season. Mieses has played in the minors since 2015 and spent time with the WooSox in 2022 wherein he batted .271 in 60 games. Keller, meanwhile, had a 6-4 record with a 3.27 ERA for the Red Sox' Triple-A affiliate.

