"He's going to have psycho Max Scherzer competitiveness" - Pete Alonso raves about Mets rookie's mental edge, predicts bright future

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso believes rookie pitcher Nolan McLean has a rare competitive fire that could make him one of the most must-watch starters in baseball. Comparing McLean to Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, Alonso praised the young right-hander's intense demeanor and mental toughness.

Alonso, a five-time All-Star with the Mets, spoke glowingly of McLean’s mentality on Episode 168 of "The Show" podcast on Wednesday. The comments came when podcost co-host Jon Heyman asked Alonso about the young pitchers like McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sprout on the Mets roster.

"I see a bit of Max Sherzer in him, like the psycho competitive," Pete Alonso said [Timestamp 31:45]. Obviously Max has been in the big leagues for a really long time and he's had the success, the Cy Youngs to kind of be more outward with it."

"But as soon as when Nolan starts to find more success, become more comfortable in, in his role as a big league starter, once kind of the leash is taken off him like next year when he's able to go beyond 100 pitches or when they want him to go beyond 100 pitches cuz, yeah, he's going to have that psycho, that psycho Max Scherzer competitiveness," he added.

McLean, who made his big-league debut earlier this season, had started five games with a 1.42 ERA and a 4-1 record. His most recent start came against the Phillies on Monday.

The 24-year-old pitched 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits, one run, and three walks while striking out five. The Mets lost the game 1-0, handing McLean his first loss of the season.

Pete Alonso points out Nolan McLean's X-factor

In the same conversation with Jon Heyman and Jole Sherman on "The Show," Pet Alonso also explained that Nolan McLean's intensity is the most impressive part of his profile, even beyond his pitching arsenal.

"The competitiveness oozes out of him," Pete Alonso said [Timestamp 32:32]. "That's the most impressive thingto me and, and that's, that's why he's obviously he's great stuff. He's nasty for sure. But the, the X factor what of that's impressed me and where, oh yeah, of course. Of course it checks out. Of course doesn't surprise me at all. It's, it's that ultra competitiveness."

Alonso said he had seen glimpses of McLean’s competitiveness but felt the rookie was holding it back. He added that with more experience in the big leagues, McLean would begin to show that fire, making him must-watch TV.

