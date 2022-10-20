Juan Soto made a costly error for the San Diego Padres in the second inning of their game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Down 1-0, Juan Soto was blinded by the sun when the ball was hit his way to right field. He tried to shield his eyes from the sun the best he could, but to no avail.

The ball dropped right next to him, and that allowed Nick Castellanos to score. This gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead and extended the inning for the Philadelphia offense. They managed to score two more in the second inning to give them a 4-0 lead.

The error left San Diego fans furious. They can't believe that this happened in one of their most important games of the season. They thought Juan Soto was supposed to be an elite defender in the outfield.

They're hoping this error doesn't decide the game. They don't want to go down 0-2 in the series while they go to Philadelphia. It will be a tough hole to climb out of.

"He's just been brutal defensively this season," said one fan.

"'The 500 million dollar man,'" quoted another fan.

While some fans are calling out Juan Soto's misplay, others are calling out the league for deciding to play this game during the day. They can't believe that the league schedules day games for the postseason given how important these games are. Fans think it would be more beneficial for all postseason games to be played at night.

Even with players having the best sunglasses money can buy, trying to battle the sun and high skies can be tough. Players don't have to battle the sun when the games are played at night. They may lose the ball in the lights, but that is less likely to happen than a player losing the ball because of the sun.

Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres can't afford to fall behind 0-2 in the series

Dropping the first two games of the series at home could spell disaster for the Padres. With games three and four scheduled to take place in Philadelphia, the Padres need to split the series at home. Philadelphia has had one of the most electric playoff atmospheres this postseason. Fans are showing up in Philadelphia.

The San Diego Padres will have a tough hole to climb out of if they go 0-2 down in the series.

