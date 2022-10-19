Create

Philadelphia Phillies fans amazed by Bryce Harper launching a fourth inning solo homer against the San Diego Padres

By Jared Bloom
Modified Oct 19, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game One
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game One

Bryce Harper got the scoring started for the Philadelphia Phillies to kick off the NLCS against the San Diego Padres. He launched a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to put the Phillies ahead of the Padres 1-0. He got just enough of the ball to carry it to left field for an opposite-field home run.

This was Bryce Harper's fourth home run this postseason. He has been on fire for the Phillies during their magical run so far. For a team that barely made the playoffs, they're putting on a show.

Red October Bryce just hits different#RingTheBell https://t.co/eWGPagElh9

The Bryce Harper bomb had Philadelphia fans going nuts. They're ecstatic to take the early lead against the Padres at Petco Park. A game one win would be huge for the Phillies.

Fans can't believe how great Harper has been this postseason. He's been locked in at the plate. He hit .500 in their last series against the Atlanta Braves, going 8-16.

"He's so locked in, superstar stepping up when lights are brightest," one fan cheered.
@Phillies He’s so locked in, superstar stepping up when lights are brightest🔥🔥
"Guy is built for this. Best player in baseball I do not care." said another fan.
@Phillies Guy is built for this. Best player in baseball i do not care.
@Phillies *Red October Bryce just hits dingers
@Phillies MV3!!
@Phillies HIM
@Phillies God I love this man
@Phillies God is real and his name is Bryce Harper
@Phillies 🐐
@Phillies #RingTheBell go Phils! Bryce is the man!
I’m so glad Harper’s bat has come alive after the month of September he had. Been huge in the playoffs 🤩 twitter.com/phillies/statu…

Fans have been in awe of Bryce Harper's power at the plate lately. He is seeing the baseball like it is a beach ball. Opposing pitchers may have to start thinking about pitching around him when he's up to bat.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have come out of nowhere this postseason

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game 1
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game 1

The Philadelphia Phillies squeezed into the playoffs this year, edging out the Milwaukee Brewers for the last NL Wild Card spot. They finished the season one game above the Brewers.

Many around the league had written off the Phillies, thinking they wouldn't get past the Wild Card round against the St. Louis Cardinals. Not only have they made it past St. Louis, they've only dropped one game this entire postseason.

They seem to have gotten hot at the right time, and they're embracing it. They're playing like they have nothing to lose while having fun in the process.

Taking game one against Yu Darvish would be huge for the Phillies. It is tough to win a playoff game on the road, let alone do it against another team's ace pitcher.

The Philadelphia Phillies seem like they can do no wrong this postseason.

Quick Links

Edited by Gaelin Leif
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...