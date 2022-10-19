Bryce Harper got the scoring started for the Philadelphia Phillies to kick off the NLCS against the San Diego Padres. He launched a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to put the Phillies ahead of the Padres 1-0. He got just enough of the ball to carry it to left field for an opposite-field home run.

This was Bryce Harper's fourth home run this postseason. He has been on fire for the Phillies during their magical run so far. For a team that barely made the playoffs, they're putting on a show.

The Bryce Harper bomb had Philadelphia fans going nuts. They're ecstatic to take the early lead against the Padres at Petco Park. A game one win would be huge for the Phillies.

Fans can't believe how great Harper has been this postseason. He's been locked in at the plate. He hit .500 in their last series against the Atlanta Braves, going 8-16.

"He's so locked in, superstar stepping up when lights are brightest," one fan cheered.

"Guy is built for this. Best player in baseball I do not care." said another fan.

Fans have been in awe of Bryce Harper's power at the plate lately. He is seeing the baseball like it is a beach ball. Opposing pitchers may have to start thinking about pitching around him when he's up to bat.

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have come out of nowhere this postseason

The Philadelphia Phillies squeezed into the playoffs this year, edging out the Milwaukee Brewers for the last NL Wild Card spot. They finished the season one game above the Brewers.

Many around the league had written off the Phillies, thinking they wouldn't get past the Wild Card round against the St. Louis Cardinals. Not only have they made it past St. Louis, they've only dropped one game this entire postseason.

They seem to have gotten hot at the right time, and they're embracing it. They're playing like they have nothing to lose while having fun in the process.

Taking game one against Yu Darvish would be huge for the Phillies. It is tough to win a playoff game on the road, let alone do it against another team's ace pitcher.

The Philadelphia Phillies seem like they can do no wrong this postseason.

