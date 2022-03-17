"He's a proven winner everywhere he has gone" - Bryce Harper has high hopes from the Philadelphia Phillies' latest $20 million signing 

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper recently spoke about his newly signed teammate Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber was signed today by the Phillies on a four-year deal worth $79 million. Schwarber is one of the game's best power hitters and will team up with the likes of Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins.

New Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber had a breakout season last year with the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Schwarber had a .554 slugging percentage, .928 OPS and 32 home runs. The signing has the potential to change the outlook of the NL East standings for this upcoming season.

"He's a proven winner everywhere he has gone. Seeing that the Braves and the Mets are getting a lot better, we have to stay up on that. We are here to win. Hopefully we are not done and we go out and get another guy," Bryce Harper said.

Philadelphia Phillies look to be at the top in competitive NL East

Schwarber during the AL Championship Series - Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox - Game Three

Bryce Harper is hoping that with the signing of Kyle Schwarber, the Philadelphia Phillies will now be among the top contenders in the NL East this year. This will not be an easy task for the Phillies as they will have to deal with the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

The New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves have made significant moves by acquiring top talent from other teams. The New York Mets notably acquired All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer and the Atlanta Braves just recently traded for first baseman Matt Olson.

Bryce Harper is hoping that the Philadelphia Phillies can add even more players this offseason to be able to compete in the division. The Phillies will be looking to bolster other parts of their roster as Spring Training has begun. They already have two of the top starting pitchers in baseball in Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

Freddie Freeman (82) Kyle Schwarber's hit 81 home runs the last 3 seasons. The only NL players who hit more from 2019-21 were:Pete Alonso (106)Eugenio Suarez (95)Bryce Harper (83)Nolan Arenado (83)Max Muncy (83)Freddie Freeman (82)

There are many options that the Phillies can look at and it will be interesting to see what moves they will make following the Schwarber signing. Even if this is the last significant signing of the offseason for the Phillies, look for them to be competitive throughout the season with the needed addition of Kyle Schwarber.

