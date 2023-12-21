"He's at the right place at the right time" - Former Mariners star Eduardo Perez says it's the perfect time for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to join MLB.

Ex-Mariners star Eduardo Perez is excited about the potential arrival of Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Major League Baseball. Perez believes it's the perfect time for Yamamoto to make his mark as he is garnering interest from top-tier teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox.

Over the years, the league has witnessed an increasing number of international talents making a mark. Japan, in particular, has produced some iconic players like Hideki Matsui, Ichiro Suzuki and now Shohei Ohtani.

"It's really interesting when you have the top markets in the game interested in your own," Perez said. "This is what drives up the price. He's at the right place at the right moment."

Analyzing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s potential in the MLB

Perez said that Yoschinobu Yamamoto is more impressive statistically than another Japanese pitcher, Kodai Senga. Perez has the utmost confidence that Yamamoto will dominate.

Another key aspect of Yamamoto is that he is 25 years old and entering the prime of his career. Therefore, teams signing him will have him for a longer period, making him an attractive prospect in the long run.

Perez also mentioned the possibility of Yamamoto receiving a contract surpassing the initial estimates due to the strong interest from major franchises. He said that small teams will struggle to sign him.

"The big boys are coming out to play, and I just do not see any other mystery team being able to compete with the blue bloods of baseball," Perez said.

Eduardo Perez's evaluation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's potential in MLB represents a star in the making. Analytical indicators are in his favor, and Yamamoto's journey to the big leagues seems to be imminent.

