“He’s simply not that talented” “That is the most generic thing to say” - Yankees and Dodgers fans team up to criticize Dave Roberts for claiming Joey Gallo's struggles in New York were mechanical

The Los Angeles Dodgers made one of the most surprising deadline moves this year, trading for New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo. Gallo struggled mightily in New York, batting .159 with 106 strikeouts in 233 at-bats. He is a two-time All-Star and has shown signs of potential, but 2022 has been a struggle.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the team's recent acquisition of Gallo and what they can do to turn his year around.

Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr #Dodgers Dave Roberts said team's hitting coaches think Joey Gallo's struggles in NY were "largely mechanical" and they can help him unlock some things.

Here is Robert's full quote on Gallo's issues at the plate.

Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr Roberts: "I think Joey has a great approach. He understands which part of the zone he's really good at. But the way his body is working, it doesn't allow the mechanics to work the way they should be. I think in this particular case, it's largely mechanical."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes the team can fix the hitting woes that Gallo has had with mechanical changes. It will be interesting to see what kind of adjustments he will make at the plate once he plays for the Dodgers.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to Dave Roberts' comments about Joey Gallo. Many fans criticized Roberts for saying the issues around Gallo were mechanical. Here's a look at some of the best reactions from both Yankee and Dodger fans.

One fan thinks Gallo is just not a talented player in the league. This is a bold take. Gallo has proven to be one of the most powerful hitters in baseball over the past five seasons. He has the potential, but it seems he cannot put it all together.

Blackhawk770 @blackhawk770 @billplunkettocr @jay_jaffe He simply not that talented. The league has a book on how to pitch him, he can't and refuses to try to adjust. End of story. Enjoy the strikeouts.

One fan thinks Roberts' comments were generic. The Yankees were likely working on mechanical issues in his swing as well.

jonnysaysrelax @jonnysaysrelax @billplunkettocr That is the most generic thing to say. So the Yankees weren't working on mechanical issues with him? Their hitting coach is analytical based, not some former big leaguer.

Some Dodgers fans are wary about these claims as the team has two starters, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger, who have struggled all year.

Moi @MoisesMendoza13 @billplunkettocr Please tell me these aren't the same hitting coaches working with Muncy and Bellinger 🫤

Other fans believe there is little hope for Gallo in 2022 as his struggles are largely mental.

🇺🇸CÖÀĆH⚾️JÖHN🇺🇸 @IKSWAKUK @billplunkettocr Really? Still trying to get Belli and Muncy going!! And it's all MENTAL!! These guys are beat before they get to the plate!! Watch Muncy walk up to and back to the dugout after an at bat. Looks like a deer in the head lights. Like he's going to the store to buy candy

Joey Gallo found a new home in Los Angeles with the Dodgers in 2022. Hopefully, for his sake, he can figure out his issues at the plate and turn his career around.

