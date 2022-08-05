“He’s simply not that talented” “That is the most generic thing to say” - Yankees and Dodgers fans team up to criticize Dave Roberts for claiming Joey Gallo's struggles in New York were mechanical

The Los Angeles Dodgers made one of the most surprising deadline moves this year, trading for New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo. Gallo struggled mightily in New York, batting .159 with 106 strikeouts in 233 at-bats. He is a two-time All-Star and has shown signs of potential, but 2022 has been a struggle.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the team's recent acquisition of Gallo and what they can do to turn his year around.
"#Dodgers Dave Roberts said team's hitting coaches think Joey Gallo's struggles in NY were 'largely mechanical' and they can help him unlock some things." - Bill Plunkett
Here is Robert's full quote on Gallo's issues at the plate.
"Roberts: 'I think Joey has a great approach. He understands which part of the zone he's really good at. But the way his body is working, it doesn't allow the mechanics to work the way they should be. I think in this particular case, it's largely mechanical.'" - Bill Plunkett
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes the team can fix the hitting woes that Gallo has had with mechanical changes. It will be interesting to see what kind of adjustments he will make at the plate once he plays for the Dodgers.
Many fans took to Twitter to react to Dave Roberts' comments about Joey Gallo. Many fans criticized Roberts for saying the issues around Gallo were mechanical. Here's a look at some of the best reactions from both Yankee and Dodger fans.
One fan thinks Gallo is just not a talented player in the league. This is a bold take. Gallo has proven to be one of the most powerful hitters in baseball over the past five seasons. He has the potential, but it seems he cannot put it all together.
One fan thinks Roberts' comments were generic. The Yankees were likely working on mechanical issues in his swing as well.
Some Dodgers fans are wary about these claims as the team has two starters, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger, who have struggled all year.
Other fans believe there is little hope for Gallo in 2022 as his struggles are largely mental.
Joey Gallo found a new home in Los Angeles with the Dodgers in 2022. Hopefully, for his sake, he can figure out his issues at the plate and turn his career around.
