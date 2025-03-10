“He’s the Steve Kerr of MLB”; “My dog could manage that team” - Fans seethe as Dodgers hand Dave Roberts a record-breaking 4-year, $32.4M extension

Dave Roberts led the Los Angeles Dodgers to the 2024 World Series title, and his team is one of the favorites to get it done again this season. The Dodgers are not taking any chances on losing Roberts, as it was just announced that they signed their manager to a four-year contract extension.

Ad

It was MLB insider Jon Heyman who initially broke the news, and that brought many fans commenting about Dave Roberts and his role with the team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans were critical of the Dodgers for making this move as they don't believe that he does a ton in the dugout.

"He's the Steve Kerr of the MLB. Carried by his talent to the point people think he's good at his job," @21cTownball commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were many other fans who completely agreed with this take as they feel that Dave Roberts is not one of the best managers in baseball.

"My dog could manage that team to the playoffs," another fan commented.

"Wow. For managing super team. Special stuff!" A fan commented.

Some MLB fans were more appreciative of the work that Dave Roberts has done in Los Angeles and celebrated this signing.

Ad

"Doc is worth every penny and then some. Good for both sides," @swd2 commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's hard to really determine how much impact Roberts has on the team, but many fans are happy that the Dodgers kept him in Los Angeles.

"Best organization in sports," one fan commented.

"Should have been more," another fan commented.

Dave Roberts drops bombshell when announcing starters for Tokyo series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the season in Tokyo, Japan, when they take on the Chicago Cubs. Dave Roberts has a roster that is full of Japanese talent, including two of the best young pitchers in baseball.

Ad

Speaking to MLB Network on Feb. 12, Roberts confirmed that he would be starting both Japanese starters in this series.

"The expectation for both those guys to pitch is real, that's our expectation. But as I say that, you just never know. Today's our first day of pitchers and catchers, so things can certainly change, but at the outset, that's our anticipation," Roberts said of Sasaki and Yamamoto pitching the Tokyo Series.

Ad

Expand Tweet

There are now some high expectations set for Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he has proven to be able to guide his team to championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback