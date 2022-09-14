"He's thinking we're gonna dress up as Chip 'n' Dale" - Justin Turner reveals Cody Bellinger's hilarious misinterpretation of a costume idea for Dodgers Dress-Up Day 

Justin Turner has clearly put in a lot of planning ahead of this year's annual Dodgers Dress-Up Day.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the current favorites for the 2022 World Series. For the next three weeks, however, they can afford to relax a little.

Having mathematically clinched a playoff berth on Sunday, the Dodgers celebrated their annual Dress-Up Day on the team’s trip to Phoenix. From Joey Gallo to Mookie Betts to Freddie Freeman, everyone got in on the act.

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger dressed up as a Chippendale Dancer alongside Gallo, Andre Jackson, and Justin Turner. However, Bellinger thought he was signing up for something completely different, thanks to a hilarious misunderstanding.

When Turner pitched the costume idea to Bellinger, he misinterpreted it as “Chip ‘n’ Dale” - the famous chipmunks from Rescue Rangers - instead of Chippendale.

Matthew Moreno @MMoreno1015 Cody Bellinger thought he was doing Chip 'n' Dale dress-up with Justin Turner, as in the chipmunks, not the Chippendales. Cody Bellinger thought he was doing Chip 'n' Dale dress-up with Justin Turner, as in the chipmunks, not the Chippendales. https://t.co/DUdR1LukVt

“I'll give you a pretty funny story about this when it was originally just gonna be me and Cody doing it. Joey's costume didn't show up. And I just so happened to order extra cufflinks and bow ties, just in case someone didn't have anything. But when me and Cody were doing it, and we're talking about Chippendales, he's like ‘alright cool,’ and I showed him a picture of the guys in the cufflinks and the bow ties with no shirts on he's like, ‘Alright, love it. Let's do it.’” - Justin Turner

Bellinger was still oblivious to what he had signed up for but the air cleared soon after having a chat with his teammates.

“And then I guess the other day, he's talking to some of the guys he's like, ‘I just don't understand where the bow ties and the cufflinks come in.’ He was thinking about the chipmunks that are Chip 'n Dale. He's thinking we're gonna dress up as Chip 'n' Dale, he's like, ‘I don't understand why we're not wearing a shirt…’” - Justin Turner

Justin Turner wasn't the only one with a wild costume idea

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman paired up to dress as Tiger Woods and Steve Williams, the legendary golfer’s caddie between 1999 and 2011.

Trea Turner channeled his inner Leonardo DiCaprio and dressed up as Jordan Belfort from the Wolf of Wall Street.

Tony Gonsolin and Alex Vesia showed up as Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy from Spongebob Squarepants. Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson opted for Goose and Maverick from Top Gun.

The Dodgers are poised to be extremely busy when Halloween comes around. However, their regular-season dominance allows them enough breathing space to celebrate a dress-up extravaganza without much worry.

