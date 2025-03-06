"He's trying to follow the Aaron Judge pattern" - MLB insider Joel Sherman predicts massive free agency interest for Padres ace

The blockbuster Juan Soto trade ahead of the 2024 season involved a key pitcher in the transaction, Michael King. While much of the limelight went to the outfielder, the Padres ace is starting to gain traction with his impending free agency. MLB insider Joel Sherman believes the Padres’ new ace could be at the center of a major bidding war in free agency next offseason.

After being a key piece in the trade that sent him from the New York Yankees to the Padres, King went 13-9, 2.95 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 2024. Now, he's setting his sights on proving he can be a 200-inning workhorse, which will be crucial in securing a massive payday in the open market.

According to Sherman, King is taking a page out of Aaron Judge’s playbook when it comes to handling his contract year.

"I asked him about the pressure of his walk year, and he said, 'I had the greatest role model ever in Judge,'" Sherman said on the "Pinstripe Post" (1:20 onwards). "He said he’s following Judge’s approach — focusing on making everyone around him better.

"Judge never worried about how much money he would make—he focused on investing in the team, and by doing that, he invested in himself. He hit 62 home runs and got his $360 million contract."

Following in the footsteps of his former captain, King has taken the mantle of being a mentor to a young pitcher.

"So King is trying to not only prove himself as a starter but also be a role model and leader. He’s trying to follow the Judge pattern," Sherman added.

Joel Sherman mentions teams who would be interested in securing Michael King

Joel Sherman is bullish on the prospects of Michael King securing a massive check next offseason. King’s breakout season could put him on the radar of multiple big-market teams. Sherman believes the Yankees, Mets, and Red Sox will all be in the mix.

"If you told me the Red Sox, Mets, and Yankees were all in on him next year, I wouldn’t be surprised," Sherman said.

Sherman sees him in the same free agency conversation as Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez and Zac Gallen — the premier arms expected to hit the market next winter.

