"He still handwrites'' - Shohei Ohtani's fluency in Chinese calligraphy amazes 'Beyond the Dream' director

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is a free agent this offseason, and all eyes are on him, anticipating his landing spot. Despite missing out on several games in the 2023 season and the postseason, Ohtani secured his 2nd American League MVP award this year.

The two-way phenom is speculated to land a $600,000,000 deal this offseason, and many insiders are backing this. The ex-Angels star has reflected on his choices and several clubs, including the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, are looking to add him to their roster.

Japanese filmmaker and producer Toru Tokikawa was recently surprised by a rare skill honed by Ohtani. The ex-Angels star has superb skills in Chinese calligraphy.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tokikawa recently directed a documentary on Ohtani called "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream," which was released on November 17 and is available for viewers on Disney+ and ESPN+.

Impressed by Ohtani's unique talent, Tokikawa said,

“We type everything on keyboards; like me, I’ve almost forgotten how to write the Chinese characters. But I was so surprised [by Ohtani]... He masterfully made his calligraphy, which means he still handwrites because it’s a practice of every day, right?”

Shohei Ohtani, one of the greatest players to ever play the game

Ohtani led his team to victory against the USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic finals. Apart from his two MVP awards, Ohtani won the Rookie of the Year award in 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has recorded 171 home runs in his six seasons in the league and has a .274 batting average, with .300+ in the 2023 season. The 2018 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner is a 3-time All-Star and a 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner. Complementing his career stats, he goes by the nickname "Shotime."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.