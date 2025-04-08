"He wants to be Shohei Ohtani so bad" - Fans react to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s monster home run against Luis Severino in Padres vs. Athletics 

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his second home run of the 2025 season with a towering blast against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. He celebrated by jogging casually on the basepath and taking a hesitant step as he rounded third base and slapped hands with coach Tim Leiper.
Fans posted their reactions on social media, with many of the Padres faithful saying that Tatis is the most charismatic player in the MLB. On the other hand, rival supporters believe he just craves the same universal adulation that Shohei Ohtani gets.
The Padres were carrying a 4-3 lead into the top of the seventh when Tatis stepped up to the batter's box with two outs to face Athletics ace Luis Severino. On a 2-0 count, Severino hung an 85 mph slider for his 90th pitch of the game, and Taits pounced on it by sending the ball well beyond the left field fence.
Taitis admired his shot for a moment, knowing it'd leave the park as soon as he hit it. He then embarked on a slow home run trot until he performed his new home run celebration move, in which he takes a stutter-step just as he is about to touch third base, before he typically points to the heavens after stepping on home plate.
MLB fans shared their reactions to Fernando Tatis' home celebration on X/Twitter:
"He wants to be Ohtani so bad," one fan said.
"No one has more aura in sports," another fan wrote.
"Easily the most aura in the league," a fan added.
Many Padres fans also criticized MLB for not using capital letters in the post, as they did before for Ohtani:
"No caps?" asked one fan.
"Caps lock broken?" another fan said.
"Only Ohtani gets all caps," one fan added.
The home run from Tatis Jr. traveled 406 feet, although it seemed the ball had traveled even further due to the minor league dimensions of Sutter Health Park.
Fernando Tatis Jr. helps Padres equal best start in franchise history
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s solo home run in the seventh inning eventually proved to be decisive in the contest as the San Diego Padres snatched a narrow 5-4 win in their series opener on the road against the Athletics.
As a result, the Padres have moved their record to 9-2 for the new season, matching their best-ever start to an MLB campaign after 11 games. They had held the same record in 1984 and 1998 as well and went on to clinch the National League pennant on both occasions.
The Padres face the Athletics once again on Tuesday for the second clash of their three-game series.