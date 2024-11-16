"Help" - Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn shows scared expression at Radiator Springs Racers while Padres superstar seems excited

Having enjoyed an excellent rookie season in the major leagues, San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill appears to be making the most of the downtime. Over the past week, Merrill and his girlfriend Sammie Quinn have been enjoying a getaway to Disneyland, California.

On Thursday, Quinn took to Instagram to post a snap of the pair enjoying the popular ride, Radiator Springs Racers.

Quinn captioned her story, describing her seemingly scared expression, quite in contrast to Jackson, who seemed to be having fun.

"Help"

Screenshot of Sammie Quinn's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@sammquinnnn IG stories)

Jackson Merrill grew up in Maryland, attending the Severna Park High School. Growing up, he was a Boston Red Sox fan and named Xander Bogaerts as one of his idols. Now, the pair are teammates at Petco Park, showcasing how far the talented youngster has come.

After being drafted by the Padres in 2021, Merrill spent three seasons in the minor leagues before making the move to the big leagues. Though many often describe that jump in quality as quite tough to get used to, Merrill appeared to be at home, even fitting right in at an outfield position, having previously played shortstop for most of his career.

Owing to his spectacular performances, Jackson Merrill earned his first All-Star cap. The 21-year-old also won a Silver Slugger award, and is currently one of the players in contention to win the NL Rookie of the Year award.

His girlfriend Sammie Quinn was a regular at the ballpark, supporting Merrill every step of the way through his fantastic first season.

Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn expresses her pride as his first season comes to an end

As his stats of a .292 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBIs suggest, Jackson Merrill's 2024 season was quite a success.

As the Padres made it to the postseason in October, Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, reliving numerous memorable moments of the campaign. Wives/girlfriends of other Padres stars also went on to comment on the post.

Ultimately, though, the season ended on a disappointing note for Merrill and the Padres, who ended up bowing out of the NLDS to bitter rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were arguably favorites to progress halfway through the five-game series. To add insult to injury, the Dodgers then went on to romp to a World Series win.

However, looking at how the team performed in 2024, there is plenty to be excited about for the upcoming campaign, and fans will hope that Jackson Merrill and co. can deliver on their sky-high potential and finally bring a first-ever championship to San Diego next season.

