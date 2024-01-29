“Here we come” - MLB icon Barry Bonds maintains loyalty to San Francisco as 49ers clinch Super Bowl spot against Kansas Chiefs

For nearly two decades, Barry Bonds lit up the show for the San Francisco Giants. Long after his polarizing career came to an end, one of the 21st century's most iconic sluggers has offered his take on the largest American sports event of the year.

On January 28, the San Francisco 49ers overcame the Detroit Lions by a 34-31 margin to book their spot in Super Bowl LVIII. In a rematch of 2019, the 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The moment the 49ers clinched their spot in the SB is epic!" - OurSF49ers

With the big game set to take place on February 11, Bonds wasted no time in offering up his choice for the high-profile affair. Via a post on Instagram, the 59-year old, who was in attendance for the NFC Final, posted a picture of Levi's Stadium in San Francisco captioned "here we come."

Although Bonds was originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 1982, the outfielder could not reach an agreement with the team, and chose to attend college instead. Three years later, Barry Bonds was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their sixth overall pick in the draft.

In 1990, Bonds hit .301/.406/.565 with 33 home runs and 114 RBIs, winning a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger, and an MVP Award. It was not long before the Riverside, California native was being touted as one of the best players in a generation.

After winning the second MVP Award of his career with the Pirates in 1992, Bonds departed the team, choosing to ink a $43.75 deal with the San Francisco Giants. The contract, which was of record-setting size, proved to be worthwhile for the Giants. In 1993, Bonds hit 46 home runs and 123 RBIs, leading the league in both categories to win the third MVP Award of his career.

Although Bonds set the single-season home run record in 1997, his career has come under intense scrutiny. In 2003, Bonds was named in the BALCO scandal, and it was revealed that the star had been using anabolic steroids. To date, Bonds has not made the Baseball Hall of Fame despite having hit more homers than any other MLB player in history.

Barry Bonds' backing of the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII comes as no surprise

A football player in his youth, Bonds' deep ties to San Francisco logically dictates that he would be supporting the San Francisco 49ers in their quest for glory. While Barry Bonds' overall reputation may be a divisive one, fans in the city will never forget his days with the Giants. Now, the retired legend will be cheering on the Niners are they look for their first championship since 1995 as they go head-to-head against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.