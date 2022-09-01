“His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker. J.Lo validated him” - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez fails to generate money for Timberwolves deal

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, who partly owns NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, is reportedly struggling to generate money for the Timberwolves ownership deal.

The NBA team was purchased by A-Rod and his billionaire partner Marc Lore for an astounding $1.5 billion.

Although Rodriguez’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez had nothing to do with it, she have indirectly influenced the Rodriguez-Lore partnership.

“His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker. J.Lo validated him.”



A source revealed to the New York Post that A-Rod’s brand value decreased after his split with J.Lo.

“His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker. J.Lo validated him,” said the source.

According to the New York Post, Lore and Rodriguez allegedly collaborated on the Timberwolves agreement because of Jennifer Lopez.

Reportedly, Marc was really impressed with Lopez.

“Marc got completely mesmerized by the J. Lo thing. You always took your A-Rod meeting with J.Lo. She is coming in and out of the room with workout clothes. A-Rod always made it seem like they were investing as a couple,” the source added.

If A-Rod is unable to produce his share, one of two options will occur. Either Lore will complete the purchase himself, or the agreement will be nullified and the team will remain under the control of Glen Taylor.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez – a power couple

In 1999, A-Rod met J.Lo and asked for her autograph.

Lopez divorced Anthony in 2014 and started dating Rodriguez in 2017. The couple were often seen together publicly and both shared photos on social media.

A-Rod and J.Lo got engaged in 2019 and treated fans with stunning proposal photographs.

The couple postponed their wedding due to COVID-19 and split in 2021. J.Lo is now married to actor Ben Affleck.

Alex Rodriguez played 22 seasons in the MLB and is regarded as one of the greatest players. A lot of New York Yankees’ success goes to him. He was a 14-time All-Star and won numerous awards.

