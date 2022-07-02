"His agent was smart crazy he still getting paid" "Should be a national holiday" - MLB World reacts to Bobby Bonilla's deferred salary with New York Mets that continues every July 1st until 2035

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! The former New York Mets third baseman and outfielder received a payment from the franchise for $1,193,248.20. Bonilla has been receiving this payment every July 1 since 2011. It will continue until 2035.

Bonilla certainly seems to have made a smart decision on his part. To be able to spread out your playing salary well past your career seems to be a great way of not blowing your career earnings. Props to Bonilla's agent for setting this up.

Every July 1, Bonilla gets a check from the Mets. The baseball community should declare this a holiday to celebrate Bonilla's fascinating contract.

Bonilla played for the Mets from 1992-1995 and again for one season in 1999. Safe to say that he was thinking well ahead in terms of his contract. In a TMZ video, Bonilla gave props to his agent who worked out the deal.

It seems really smart to be able to do this and spread out a contract into your retirement years.

Bobby Bonilla Career Highlights

Bonilla while with the New York Mets

Bonilla enjoyed a very respectable career that spanned over the course of 16 years from 1986-2001. Bonilla appeared in six All-Star games, won three Silver Slugger Awards. He won the 1997 World Series with the Florida Marlins.

The peak seasons of his career were from 1988-1997. His best season came in 1990 while with the Pittsburgh Pirates. That season, Bonilla batted .280 with 32 home runs and 120 runs batted in. Bonilla finished second in the NL MVP voting that year behind teammate Barry Bonds.

Bonds and Bonilla for a few seasons were the best one-two punch in baseball, leading the Pirates to three straight NL East titles. Bonilla proved to be clutch in big moments as he had many key hits in the postseason in his career.

While with the Baltimore Orioles in 1996, Bonilla crushed a Grand Slam in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Indians to secure the victory.

In 1997, while with the Florida Marlins, Bonilla smacked a home run in Game 7 of the World Series against Cleveland.

Overall, Bobby Bonilla's contract will forever be remembered by baseball fans. Even if you do not remember, every July 1, fans will be reminded of one of the greatest contracts in sports history.

