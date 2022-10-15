"His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization" - MLB community unites to pay tribute to young Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Corey Phelan who passed after battle with cancer

The baseball world has united to pay tribute to the Philadelphia Phillies' young pitcher Corey Phelan. The organization announced on Thursday that Phelan passed away after battling cancer. It is always tragic when a young man with so much talent passes in his prime. Phelan was just 20 years old.

Preston Mattingly, director of Phillies player development, released a statement on Thursday:

"His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization."

Mattingly also praised the 20-year-old's passion for the game and his loyalty to his family and faith:

"The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan. Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else."

More: Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan has died of cancer at the age of 20, the team announced Thursday.More: es.pn/3SZiPme Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan has died of cancer at the age of 20, the team announced Thursday.More: es.pn/3SZiPme https://t.co/97ss8cSu4y

Players and fans paid tribute to the young up-and-coming pitcher online. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto paid tribute before Game 3 versus the Atlanta Braves:

"He was always so positive even with everything he was going through. He just brought light to our clubhouse."

The minor league left-handed pitcher decided to go straight to the majors after graduating from high school.

Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan's battle with cancer

A Philadelphia Phillies helmet sits in the dugout before a game at Citizens Bank Park.

After signing with the Phillies as an undrafted free agent, Phelan played with the Phillies minor league organization in five games before he was diagnosed with cancer.

Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2022. He remained positive and had hoped to return to baseball. Unfortunately, after 180 days of being diagnosed with the disease, Phelan succumbed to it.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves shared a touching moment of silence before Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.

Alex Coffey @byalexcoffey A moment of silence for Corey Phelan: A moment of silence for Corey Phelan: https://t.co/M6Xfl7lpxA

The Phillies organization and the MLB community as a whole, is mourning the death of the young man. Social media is filled with tributes to a player many teammates and friends characterized as charismatic, good natured and passionate.

