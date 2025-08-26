  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "Hold your turkey legs" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals the spotlight in quirky Fanatics commercial 

"Hold your turkey legs" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals the spotlight in quirky Fanatics commercial 

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:08 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals the spotlight in quirky Fanatics commercial - Source: Imagn

With the NFL regular season kickoff around the corner, Fanatics is using the fame of Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, to attract fantasy players. The collaboration has already seen a prior version where Dunne was seen naked inside a bathtub in the middle of the football field at the Rose Bowl to promote Fanatics Sportsbook. This week, Dunne shone in another Fanatics Sportsbook's ad campaign.

Ad

On Monday, Dunne uploaded a story on social media of her latest commercial with a caption that read:

"New Fanatics Sportsbook commericial just dropped... Hold your Turkey legs people."

In the commercial, Dunne is mid-bite on a turkey leg in the stands, telling viewers to "save your legs, people," a witty nod to Fanatics’ Fair Play protection that shields bettors against first-half injuries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The press release of the Fanatics commercial reads:

“From a full-sized clawfoot bathtub sitting on the 50-yard line of the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium to eating a turkey leg in the stands and moving across the field on the back of a football blocking sled, [Dunne] playfully breaks down why customers should switch to Fanatics Sportsbook because of their massive Gameday Guarantee FanCash promotion, market-leading Fair Play™ protection and their valuable FanCash rewards.”
Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne explains why one should switch to Fanatics Sportsbook

Olivia Dunne's commercial with Fanatics also saw her explaining to viewers the advantages of using Fanatics Sportsbook to bet on games and props in the upcoming NFL season. During her commercial where she is inside a bathtub, Dunne explained the Gameday Guarantee.

“If you're betting on football with Fanatics, you're either winning or winning money back in FanCash,” she said. “Think your sportsbook beats all that? Sorry to burst your bubble.
Ad
“Our Fair Play insurance now protects your pro football bets from all first half injuries,” she added. “Why risk it if you don't have to? Shave your legs, people.”

Fanatics’ betting and gaming chief marketing officer, Selena Kalvaria, spoke about reaching a massive audience through social media stars like Olivia Dunne ahead of the upcoming NFL season:

“By leveraging the power of Fanatics and working with a cultural force like Livvy, we’re telling our story in a way that expands our reach with existing betting audiences, and speaks to new ones, too.”

For the next few days, expect more such collaborations to drop as Dunne continues to make good on her NIL deals.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More
Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications