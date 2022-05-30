“Holy c**p we might need her in the bullpen” “Can she be a designated thrower for Ozuna?" - Twitter raves after Atlanta Braves cheerleader shows off cannon arm by launching a t-shirt into the upper deck 

The Atlanta Braves may have discovered a hidden talent in their organization this afternoon. During Sunday's home game at Truist Park versus the Miami Marlins, a Braves cheerleader named Leah was directing fan attention away from the game and toward herself.

Standing atop the Braves' dugout, Leah paced back and forth waving a t-shirt in her hand. She was going to throw it. Fans put up their hands and called for Leah to throw it in their direction, but she wasn't looking down. She was going to launch the t-shirt skyward.

She set up and threw the t-shirt like an NFL quarterback. It was a rocket. The shirt sailed over hundreds of fans and landed in the second deck. Atlanta Braves beat writer Paul Byrd tweeted out a video of Leah throwing the t-shirt. It didn't take long for fans to react.

Paul Byrd @PaulByrd36 I’m pretty sure Leah, on the @Braves Tomahawk Team, has the best arm of anyone we will see today… I’m pretty sure Leah, on the @Braves Tomahawk Team, has the best arm of anyone we will see today… 💪 https://t.co/tr9VnY7U1w

"I’m pretty sure Leah, on the @Braves Tomahawk Team, has the best arm of anyone we will see today…" - @ Paul Byrd

Twitter raves after Atlanta Braves cheerleader shows off cannon arm by launching a t-shirt into the upper deck

An Atlanta Braves Tomahawk Team member waves a towel.

To start things off, this fan took a shot at Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who isn't known for his fielding abilities.

"Can she be a designated thrower for Ozuna?" - @ Rick C

With an arm like that, this fan would love to see Leah in the Braves bullpen.

ArtistAlf @AlfTheGreat @PaulByrd36 @Braves Holy crap we might need her in the bullpen. @PaulByrd36 @Braves Holy crap we might need her in the bullpen.

"Holy c**p we might need her in the bullpen" - @ ArtistAlf

Vladimir Guerrero Sr., the father of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., was known for his cannon of an arm. He could throw out base runners from the outfield like it was nobody's business. This user raises a conspiracy theory: perhaps Leah is his daughter?

"Is she the female spawn of Vlad Guerrero Sr?" - @ J.R.

Most cheerleaders opt to use t-shirt cannons because they can launch the shirts further than the average arm. But not Leah. She's relying on pure arm strength.

"What a cannon! Who need t shirt guns?" - @ Baseball Reigns Supreme

This user is begging the Braves to get her a contract.

MoneyMikesBat @BeauBackwoods @PaulByrd36 @Braves Quick get this woman a contract. She will put up birdie numbers. @PaulByrd36 @Braves Quick get this woman a contract. She will put up birdie numbers.

"Quick get this woman a contract. She will put up birdie numbers." - @ MoneyMikesBat

This user agrees. Before you know it, the fans will have a petition going to sign Leah to an entry-level deal.

"Might as well sign her" - @ Shara Brown

She can launch t-shirts, but this fan is wondering if Leah could throw base runners out at home plate. With that arm, it seems likely.

"But can she throw out someone at home?" - @ Shara Brown

These Braves fans turn into Atlanta Falcons fans in the fall. This user is wondering if Leah could try out to be the Falcons new quarterback. With Matt Ryan gone, there's a vacancy.

"Falcons QB?" - @ Brian

Leah's cannon arm will probably get baseball Twitter's attention for the next week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt