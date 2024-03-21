"Horrid pitching" - Dodgers fans furious after defensive meltdown hands win to Padres in Seoul Series Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers put up an incredible 11 runs and still lost in the Seoul Series. Led by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the entire pitching staff fell apart to give up an astonishing 15 runs to an offense that many did not see this coming from. It's only the second game, but that is an alarming scoreline.

Pretty much every pitcher that came in the game struggled mightily. Yamamoto lasted just one inning and gave up five runs. Every pitcher except Ryan Yarborough and Gus Varland (who recorded one out) gave up at least one run.

It had Dodgers fans very upset. They spent a lot of money on Yamamoto, and their team was not supposed to be shellacked in this manner by an offense that traded away its best player from last year in Juan Soto.

Not everyone was completely upset with it, though.

It is very early, and Yamamoto should rebound to pitch better. If nothing else, they do still have a solid rotation full of Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller, and eventually Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw.

Dodgers got blasted in Game 2 of Seoul Series

Following a bit of a pitcher's duel in Game 1, it was surprising to see both these offenses get red hot in the same game and score a combined 26 runs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto got jumped in the first, surrendering five runs and leaving the contest. Things got worse from there.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struggled in his first start

They in total gave up 15 runs, including three in the ninth inning to seal the deal. The Dodgers offense, led largely by Mookie Betts, charged all the way back and made it 12-11 heading into the ninth, but the ugly pitching showed up again to allow San Diego to close it out with ease.

The Dodgers will return back home and keep working until Opening Day for the rest of the league comes around in about a week. They will likely focus heavily on finding pitchers that can work for them and do better than what has been shown thus far.

