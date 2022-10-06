Houston Astros fans amazed by the career-best season from veteran pitcher Justin Verlander: "When he’s dealing it feels so helpless on the other side" , "We will literally never see anything like this again"

Justin Verlander has pitched his last regular-season game for the Houston Astros this year. He was dominant from start to finish. His impressive season has put him at the forefront of the Cy Young award race. The 17-year MLB veteran dazzled in nearly every appearance on the mound. He finished the season with a jaw-dropping 1.75 ERA, which is the lowest in the league.

The fact that he is coming off Tommy John surgery makes this season even more impressive. For most pitchers, it is a career altering (and sometimes career-ending) procedure. Justin Verlander is not like most pitchers. His 18-4 record is evidence of that. His 18 wins with the Houston Astros this season is the most by any starter in the American League.

'Talkin' Baseball' contextualized the brilliance Justin Verlander showed this season:

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Justin Verlander just turned in his last start of the regular season. At age 39, his 1.75 ERA was the best of his career.



While Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge will prevent Verlander from winning the MVP, the Cy Young award is all but guaranteed. Nobody's happier to see him perform this season than Houston Astros fans. Knowing that you have a superstar on the mound once every five games is a reassuring feeling.

Kevin Tromp @Tromper918 @TalkinBaseball_ So good. And when he’s dealing it feels so helpless on the other side. God dammit. Lol. Props to JV. @TalkinBaseball_ So good. And when he’s dealing it feels so helpless on the other side. God dammit. Lol. Props to JV.

Justin Verlander is one of the best pitchers on the planet, but sometimes it feels like he is still underrated. One of the downsides of consistent dominance is that it becomes the expectation, and therefore less impressive. However, this season has been truly impressive. Even for Verlander's standards.

SNBets @SNBets @TalkinBaseball_ BREAKING NEWS: Justin Verlander strikes out a million batters en route to his 3rd Cy Young Award in 2022. @TalkinBaseball_ BREAKING NEWS: Justin Verlander strikes out a million batters en route to his 3rd Cy Young Award in 2022. https://t.co/d0hIO296eU

Justin Verlander dominated in his last game of the season, pitching a five-inning no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on October 4. If his elite level pitching continues into the postseason, the Houston Astros will be unbeatable.

Baseballenigma @Baseballenigma2 @TalkinBaseball_ Left after 5 innings of no-hit ball @TalkinBaseball_ Left after 5 innings of no-hit ball

Justin Verlander is one of the best pitchers of his generation, and getting to watch him play has been a true privilege. He is the caliber of player that will be remembered long after he retires from the game.

Mort 🎃 @amort9924 @BenVerlander @JustinVerlander The best pitcher I have ever watched, I will never not be proud of Justin or happy for him @BenVerlander @JustinVerlander The best pitcher I have ever watched, I will never not be proud of Justin or happy for him

Verlander completed one of the most impressive seasons by a pitcher in MLB history, and he did it in his seventeenth season.

The Houston Astros will need Justin Verlander to continue to dominate in the postseason

Houston Astros v Baltimore Orioles

The Astros have been one of the most dangerous teams in the league all season. If they want to retain that reputation in the playoffs, Justin Verlander will need to be at the top of his game.

The Astros will be the team to beat in the American League come playoff time. After finishing with the best record, they will get a bye into the ALDS and home-field advantage through the ALCS.

They are set to face the winner of the AL Wild Card series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays.

