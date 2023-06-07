With the midway point of the season approaching, the defending World Series champions the Houston Astros are jostling to remain in the playoff picture.

The Astros have had a strong month with a 17-10 record since the beginning of May. They find themselves fourth in the American League, half a game ahead of the New York Yankees and 2.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. Only 5.5 games separated the number four team and the number 10 team in the AL.

Many expect newly-appointed GM Dana Brown to bring in some reinforcements before the trade deadline. The team already has a star-studded roster, but a few additional pieces could be the difference between a World Series run and falling short of a Wild Card spot.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 You can never have enough trade deadline talk.



Two names that are top of the Astros trade deadline wishlist are pitcher Shane Bieber and OF/DH Jorge Soler, per people familiar with the process.



Starting pitcher Shane Bieber and outfielder Jorge Soler are reported to be on the Astros' radar. Bieber is a former Cy Young winner and Soler has two World Series rings to his name.

Houston Astros fans are buzzing at the idea of adding two of the MLB's elite players.

Jorge Soler is slashing .242/.325/.525 this season over 59 games. The Miami Marlins slugger currently ranks fourth in the league in home runs (17) and 32nd in RBIs (36). He has won the World Series with the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves over his 10-year MLB career.

The Houston Astros currently rank 16th in the league in home runs and could use some power. The 31-year-old Cuban native could be a valuable weapon for a team that is struggling to put up runs.

The Houston Astros are interested in 2020 Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians reacts as he leaves the game against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field

The Houston Astros currently rank first in the majors with a 3.25 team ERA. Despite pitching being one of the team's strengths this year, they could look to add to their rotation.

The club is apparently targeting 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber to replace 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.

The Cleveland Guardians ace finished the 2020 season with an 8-1 record and a stingy 1.63 ERA. He recorded 122 strikeouts over 77.1 innings and had a 0.87 WHIP.

Overall, Bieber has a 58-29 record and a lifetime 3.22 ERA over six seasons in the majors. He is a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glover and a Triple Crown winner.

