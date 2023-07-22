How to get 99 Shohei Ohtani on MLB The Show 23? Attributes, cost, and more

With an overall rating of 99, Shohei Ohtani is one of the top-rated players in MLB The Show 23. As a result, he is also one of the most highly sought-after names in the game.

Released last March, MLB The Show 23 represents the pinnacle of baseball simulation. Users are able to compete with true-to-life avatars that represent their favorite players and teams.

Designed by San Diego Studios, a division of PlayStation Studios, MLB The Show 23 is jam-packed with excellent features. These include sweeping updates to Stadium Creator Mode, Franchise Mode, Diamond Dynasty, and even the ability to compete as Negro League teams of the past.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#TGOD JayRo3 @Jay__Ro3

#mlbtheshow23 #MikeTrout #ShoheiOhtani #Pull #Baseball #cards pic.twitter.com/lvO7Npfdu6 I still can’t believe I pulled a Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani card out of the same Baller is a Habit card pack in MLB the Show 23! One of the rarest packs in the game!

"I still can’t believe I pulled a Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani card out of the same Baller is a Habit card pack in MLB the Show 23! One of the rarest packs in the game!" - TCGod

In Diamond Dynasty mode, players are rewarded with XP points of completing certain in-game challenges. These XP points as well as stubs can be traded in for other advantages in the game.

Understandly, Shohei Ohtani is one of the highest-rated players in the game. A pitcher-hitter two way sensation, The Los Angeles Angels star is the first player to ever hit at least 100 RBIs while also striking out 100 or more batters on the mound.

In Diamond Dynasty, players aim to trade in stubs and XP points for players that give their team a better chance of winning. Besides Ohtani, other 99 overall Set 1 Cards include Philadelphia Phillies star Trea Turner as well as cover athlete Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins.

"Shohei Ohtani 大谷翔平 x MLB The Show diamond club" - Shohei Save Us

Shohei Ohtani's player card comes at the high price of 165,500 stubs, and he will need to be integrated into your lineup as a pitcher before he can do any hitting. Once Ohtani has been added to the lineup, he can then be slotted in to the DH role, and drastically improve your team's chances of winning their next game.

Shohei Ohtani a game changer on MLB The Show 23

Just as with real life, having Ohtani in your lineup gives you a markedly better chance of winning games in MLB The Show 23. While you may scrambling to get his card, and get him to join your team, at least 29 MLB clubs will have the same priorities over the next number of months, when he assumed free agency, or is traded.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!