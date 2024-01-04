"How long is that HDMI cord?" "Jealous" - MLB fans react to somebody playing Fortnite on Fenway Park's big screen

Major League Baseball fans were taken aback after a viral video showed somebody playing Fortnite on the jumbotron at Fenway Park. Given the size of the screen, it has to be up there for the biggest video game screen.

It is uncertain who exactly was playing the video game at the park, but without question, it had to be a fun experience. This takes being a gamer to a whole new level.

Fortnite took over the gaming world when it was first released in 2017. It was one of the first battle royale games available on PC and consoles like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Since its release, it has compiled a very wide fanbase. Young kids, all the way to superstar athletes like Blake Snell, have been engrossed in the exciting last-man-standing video game.

"How long is that HDMI cord?" one fan posted.

"Jealous" another fan posted.

MLB fans cannot believe that somebody is playing Fortnite at Fenway Park. They are questioning the game's quality, as there is no way the jumbotron has a one-millisecond response time, like most gaming monitors have.

There will be a ton of people who now have a new wish to play video games on professional stadium jumbotrons. Maybe this sparks more professional teams getting involved in the video game world.

The Tampa Bay Rays got their feet wet last season by hosting an MLB The Show tournament. Seeing the two worlds clash was awesome, and it had a great response.

The Red Sox are expecting some big games at Fenway Park, and they are not talking about Fortnite

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game Two

The Boston Red Sox are looking to bounce back from a lackluster 2023 season. They finished the year with a 78-84 record, placing them last in the American League East for a second consecutive time.

They have some hope coming into the new season. They had signed Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million contract earlier in the week. While he is coming off his own lackluster season, many insiders believe he has what it takes to get back on track at Fenway Park.

They also signed Vaughn Grissom after trading Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves. He is an exciting prospect who will finally get a chance to get regular playing time, something he did not get in Atlanta.

Boston's front office is excited about the team's potential this year and expects a much more competitive season.

