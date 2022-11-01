How long does an MLB game last?

October and November are always exciting times in the MLB. It is a time when those who do not normally watch baseball spring into interest over the World Series, one of the most widely-viewed spectacles of the year.

While some seasoned MLB fans may not find this topic to be evident, baseball is a complicated game. Sometimes it is worth going over the rules, even those of us who tune in to 162 games per year might find the topic interesting.

"Sh*t is starting to get ridiculous and it’s only the start. All for what? The games being too long?? Average time for an MLB game is 3 hours. How long does a football game last? 3+ hours hockey basketball 2 1/2 plus? Maybe do more to speed the game up rather than shorten it" - JM

When baseball first gained widespread popularity in the 19th century, there were no such things as innings. Originally, runs were called aces and the game went on until one team reached a certain number of aces.

However, the MLB now has innings. They have nine innings in a proper game. Each inning is divided into two parts: the top and the bottom. The top of the inning is the away team's chance to get runs. The top of the inning ends when the home team registers three outs. These can come in the form of strikeouts, flyouts or groundouts.

"According to MLB, merchandise sales at Minute Maid Park during Game One of the 2022 World Series set the all-time Fall Classic game record, surpassing the previous mark set at Dodger Stadium during Game Three of the 2018 World Series – the longest World Series game in history" - Maury Brown

Sometimes, when neither team has more runs than the other at the end of nine innings, extra innings are required. One of the longest postseason games was played this year as the Houston Astros bested the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in Game 2 of the ALDS. To learn more about how extra innings work in the league, you can check out our article on that here.

Games typically last nine innings, sometimes more. However, in rare cases such as doubleheaders, games can only be played up to seven innings. These are quite exceptional scenarios though, and will likely never be witnessed in postseason baseball.

MLB playoff baseball can feature some long games

Whether or not you have been a baseball fan for 40 years, or are just learning, the playoffs are a great place to start. Tonight, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. There is no better way to learn about how baseball works than to watch the games.

