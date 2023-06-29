How many perfect games have been recorded in Yankees history? Exploring rare feat as Domingo German goes ballistic vs Athletics

The New York Yankees and Domingo German have made history as they recorded the 24th perfect game in MLB history against the Oakland Athletics on June 28, 2023. This also marked the fourth perfect game in Yankees history.

MLB @MLB Domingo Germán pitches the first perfect game since 2012! Domingo Germán pitches the first perfect game since 2012! https://t.co/PWqwsDCh2B

German retired all 27 batters he faced, not allowing a single hit or walk throughout the game. He showcased his dominance by striking out nine batters and throwing only 99 pitches (11 per innings on average). This is also the first game that Domingo German has finished.

The final came out when a ground ball was hit to third base and Josh Donaldson cleanly fielded it before firing to first base, sparking a celebration with German on the mound.

Who pitched the other Yankees perfect games prior to Domingo German?

The Yankees’ previous perfect games were thrown by David Cone in 1999, David Wells in 1998 and Don Larsen in the 1956 World Series. German’s achievement adds to the storied history of pitching excellence in the Yankees’ franchise.

It is worth noting that German’s perfect game came during a season in which he has experienced ups and downs. German was suspended for 10 games earlier in the season for using too much rosin on his hands during a start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

However, on this historic night, German demonstrated his resilience and showcased his talent on the mound.

2023 had been a tough season on Domingo German following a "sticky stuff" 10-day suspension.

German’s perfect game was not only a personal milestone but also a significant achievement for the team. The Yankees secured a resounding 11-0 victory over the A’s, providing a much-needed boost to their season.

Throwing a perfect game is an incredibly rare accomplishment in baseball, and German’s achievement highlights his skill, focus, and ability to dominate on the mound. It will forever be etched in Yankees history and remembered as one of the most remarkable pitching performances in the team’s storied past.

As the New York Yankees continue their season, they will look to build on the momentum generated by Domingo German’s perfect game. It serves as a reminder of the potential and talent within the team and ignited hope for further success in the future.

