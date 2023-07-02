Create

How many pitchers have won 300+ games in league history? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 02

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 02, 2023 14:51 GMT
How many pitchers have won 300+ games in MLB history?
How many pitchers have won 300+ games in MLB history?

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a few interesting prompts on it, including pitchers that have won 300 games in baseball history. It's an exclusive club with very few members, but a lot of them are from an era of the sport that is long gone.

Currently, the 300 win MLB club has just 24 members in it:

  1. Cy Young, 511
  2. Walter Johnson, 417
  3. Grover Alexander, 373
  4. Christy Mathewson, 373
  5. Warren Spahn, 363
  6. Pud Gavin, 361
  7. Kid Nichols, 361
  8. Greg Maddux, 355
  9. Roger Clemens, 354
  10. Tim Keefe, 342
  11. Steve Carlton, 329
  12. John Clarkson, 328
  13. Eddie Plank, 326
  14. Nolan Ryan, 324
  15. Don Sutton, 324
  16. Phil Niekro, 318
  17. Gaylord Perry, 314
  18. Tom Seaver, 311
  19. Old Hoss Radbourn, 309
  20. Mickey Welch, 307
  21. Tom Glavine, 305
  22. Randy Johnson, 303
  23. Lefty Grove, 300
  24. Early Winn, 300

youtube-cover

The last pitcher to get into this elusive club was Randy Johnson in 2007, so it's been well over a decade since the last pitcher joined.

Who is the next member of the 300 win club in MLB?

Getting to 300 wins is a nearly impossible feat. Given that only 24 players have done it, it's as rare as a perfect game in MLB. However, the game may not ever see 300 wins again.

youtube-cover

Justin Verlander is the active wins leader with 247. He would need to play three more seasons and win 20 games in each season. He's 40 years old, so that's not going to happen.

Can Justin Verlander get into the 300 wins MLB club?
Can Justin Verlander get into the 300 wins MLB club?

Clayton Kershaw has 207 wins and he is only 35, so if he continues to rack up wins over the next five years or so, he could have an outside shot at the club, but it's not a good chance.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

These NBA players rejected HUGE contracts and fumbled the bag! Are they from your favorite team?

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...