How many pitchers have won 300+ games in league history? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 02

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid has a few interesting prompts on it, including pitchers that have won 300 games in baseball history. It's an exclusive club with very few members, but a lot of them are from an era of the sport that is long gone.
Currently, the 300 win MLB club has just 24 members in it:
- Cy Young, 511
- Walter Johnson, 417
- Grover Alexander, 373
- Christy Mathewson, 373
- Warren Spahn, 363
- Pud Gavin, 361
- Kid Nichols, 361
- Greg Maddux, 355
- Roger Clemens, 354
- Tim Keefe, 342
- Steve Carlton, 329
- John Clarkson, 328
- Eddie Plank, 326
- Nolan Ryan, 324
- Don Sutton, 324
- Phil Niekro, 318
- Gaylord Perry, 314
- Tom Seaver, 311
- Old Hoss Radbourn, 309
- Mickey Welch, 307
- Tom Glavine, 305
- Randy Johnson, 303
- Lefty Grove, 300
- Early Winn, 300
The last pitcher to get into this elusive club was Randy Johnson in 2007, so it's been well over a decade since the last pitcher joined.
Who is the next member of the 300 win club in MLB?
Getting to 300 wins is a nearly impossible feat. Given that only 24 players have done it, it's as rare as a perfect game in MLB. However, the game may not ever see 300 wins again.
Justin Verlander is the active wins leader with 247. He would need to play three more seasons and win 20 games in each season. He's 40 years old, so that's not going to happen.
Clayton Kershaw has 207 wins and he is only 35, so if he continues to rack up wins over the next five years or so, he could have an outside shot at the club, but it's not a good chance.