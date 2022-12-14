How many regular season games are there in an MLB season?

None of the four major North American sports come close to the MLB in terms of total regular season games in a single season. In a whopping 162 games, the MLB season is the definition of a grind. The baseball schedule stretches from late March until early October.

Dan Cevette @DanCevette - 82 regular season games, over 6 months

NHL 🏒 - 82 regular season games, over 5 months

NFL - 17 regular season games, over 5 months



MLB - 162 regular season games, over 6 months... BUILT DIFFERENT NBA- 82 regular season games, over 6 monthsNHL 🏒 - 82 regular season games, over 5 monthsNFL- 17 regular season games, over 5 monthsMLB- 162 regular season games, over 6 months... BUILT DIFFERENT NBA 🏀 - 82 regular season games, over 6 monthsNHL 🏒 - 82 regular season games, over 5 monthsNFL 🏈 - 17 regular season games, over 5 monthsMLB ⚾️ - 162 regular season games, over 6 months... BUILT DIFFERENT 💯💪🙌

"NBA - 82 regular season games, over 6 months, NHL - 82 regular season games, over 5 months, NFL - 17 regular season games, over 5 months, MLB - 162 regular season games, over 6 months...BUILT DIFFERENT" - Dan Cevette

In 1961, the MLB switched the season schedule from 154 games to the current 162 games played. After initially beginning with 70 total games in 1876, when the National League was originally formed, the MLB schedule has witnessed several changes before reaching its current state.

While it was only the National League for a period of time, the addition of new teams meant an expanded schedule that fluctuated between 140 and 154 regular season games.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM



tells you everything you need to know about the changes bit.ly/3V2YnRS MLB is tweaking its regular season format for the 2023 season @rachaelmillanta tells you everything you need to know about the changes MLB is tweaking its regular season format for the 2023 season 👀@rachaelmillanta tells you everything you need to know about the changes 👇 bit.ly/3V2YnRS

"MLB is tweaking its regular season format for the 2023 season. @rachaelmillanta tells you everything you need to know about the changes" - BetMGM

Which major American sport averages the most regular season games in a career?

Over the course of their careers, the average baseball player will play nearly 100 games more than the players in the other North American leagues. While the average MLB player only plays for 2.7 years, the sheer volume of games in a season adds up quickly to a total of 437.4 games.

In the NBA, the average player remains in the league for 369 games (4.5 years), in the NHL the average career spans 323 games (3.9 years), and the average NFL career spans 56.1 games (3.3 years).

The maximum number of games in the playoffs for a single team is 22 games, meaning there is a chance that one team could play 184 games in a single calendar year.

No one has done it more times than Pete Rose

No player has played more games than the controversial Pete Rose. He has played the most games in Major League Baseball history with 3,562, which is 254 more than Carl Yastrzemski, who sits second with 3,308.

Georgie Massachusetts🇺🇸🇦🇫💚❤ @gmugg68 They did Pete Rose dirty..most hits..most singles..most at bats..all over the record books..never juiced..never threw a game..bet on games..as a Manager..didn't even bet on or against his own team..WTF..Charlie Hustle belongs in the Hall of Fame.. They did Pete Rose dirty..most hits..most singles..most at bats..all over the record books..never juiced..never threw a game..bet on games..as a Manager..didn't even bet on or against his own team..WTF..Charlie Hustle belongs in the Hall of Fame.. https://t.co/MMOUQJedzl

"They did Pete Rose dirty..most hits..most singles..most at bats..all over the record books..never juiced..never threw a game..bet on games..as a Manager..didn't even bet on or against his own team..WTF..Charlie Hustle belongs in the Hall of Fame.." - @gmugg68

In August 1989, Rose was penalized with permanent ineligibility from baseball following accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Cincinnati Reds. Part of the charges of his wrongdoing included claims that he bet on his own team. As a result, he may never see himself enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Following news of Albert Pujols' retirement following the 2022 season, Miguel Cabrera now holds the crown for the most games played by an active player with 2,699. Behind him are Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and Joey Votto.

Stirrups Now! @uniformcritic Miguel Cabrera will retire following the 2023 season. A fabulous hitter…here’s his 1st career HR. Rocco Baldelli had a good view of it. Miguel Cabrera will retire following the 2023 season. A fabulous hitter…here’s his 1st career HR. Rocco Baldelli had a good view of it. https://t.co/9GlLhKLFEt

"Miguel Cabrera will retire following the 2023 season. A fabulous hitter…here’s his 1st career HR. Rocco Baldelli had a good view of it." - Stirrups Now!

Poll : 0 votes