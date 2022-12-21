How many times have the Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series?

In recent years, the Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled to make much of an impact on the MLB scene. However, the franchise's future is filled with optimism, as the club now finds itself with some of the most exciting young talents in the game, as well as the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

After several disappointing seasons, the team has built an impressive young core that features potential superstars including O'Neil Cruz, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Henry Davis, and Roansy Contreras. It is only a matter of time before the Pirates find themselves as playoff contenders again.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' rebuild gained some additional luck as they won the first-ever MLB Draft lottery, giving the team the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. According to several projections, LSU's hard-hitting outfielder Dylan Crews.

If everything goes correctly, the Pirates may soon find themselves back in the postseason.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have not been to the postseason since 2015, falling to their division rival the Chicago Cubs. Since then, it has been a series of failed rebuild attempts and prospects who have failed to live up to their billing. O'Neil Cruz, Henry Davis, and potentially Dylan Crews will look to break that trend.

However, Pirates fans will be able to look at some teams around the league and be thankful that their franchise has at least won the World Series, with five of them to be precise.

The Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, and Colorado Rockies are still yet to win a World Series in their history.

The first time the Pirates won the World Series came in 1909, with the team winning again in 1925, 1960, and 1971, with their last title coming in 1979, which was also the last time they made the World Series.

A look at the 1979 World Series Champion Pittsburgh Pirates

The 1979 World Series champions defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 in the best-of-seven series. On October 17, 1979, the Pittsburgh Pirates lifted the Commissioner's Trophy, and haven't been close since. With the exception of winning the 2013 National League Wild Card Game, this is the last postseason series the Pirates have won.

The 1979 Pirates featured stars like "Pops" Willie Stargell, Dave Parker, Bill Robinson, and Bert Blyleven. Stargell would go on to win the World Series MVP after recording 12 hits, 3 home runs, and 7 RBIs for the champions. "Pops" was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988.

