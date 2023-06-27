How many triple plays have been made in MLB history? Exploring the count of the rare feat in baseball history

In baseball, a triple play is an incredibly rare feat that is not easy to accomplish. There have only been a total of 733 triple plays in the entire history of the MLB since 1876. This means that there is only an average of just over five triple plays in a season, and it has become even more rarer nowadays.

A triple play in baseball is when a team manages to get three opposition players out in a single play. This requires runners in at least two bases and usually only occurs when a ball is hit to one of the infielders.

An unassisted triple play is an even rarer feat when a single fielder manages to get three opposition players out in a single play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first triple play ever recorded in the major leagues was in 1901 when Jiggs Donahue, Billy Gilbert and Bill Friel of the Milwaukee Brewers managed it against the Chicago White Stockings. The most recent one was achieved by the Texas Rangers in September 2022 against the Los Angeles Angels.

The most recent unassisted triple play in the MLB came back in August 2009 when second baseman Eric Bruntlett of the Philadelphia Phillies managed it against the New York Mets.

MLB @MLB



INSANE 🤯 A triple play to end the game, the 3rd triple play this season for the @Yankees INSANE 🤯 A triple play to end the game, the 3rd triple play this season for the @Yankees. INSANE 🤯 https://t.co/Y4FP2TbWsl

MLB Vault @MLBVault Who could forget MLB’s most recent unassisted triple play: Eric Bruntlett’s game ender in 2009 for the @Phillies Who could forget MLB’s most recent unassisted triple play: Eric Bruntlett’s game ender in 2009 for the @Phillies. https://t.co/9lttASC43Q

The Texas Rangers have the most recent triple play in the MLB against the LA Angels in 2022

The Texas Rangers were the last team to achieve a triple play in the MLB. It came in September 2022, against the Los Angeles Angels. With runners on first and second base in the sixth innings, Max Stassi of the Angels hit a ground ball toward Josh Jung who made third base to force out Mike Ford, before throwing to second base.

Marcus Semien touched second base to out Magneuris Sierra and throw the ball to Nathaniel Lowe at first base to out Stassi. Incredibly, it was the Rangers' second triple play of the season.

Poll : 0 votes