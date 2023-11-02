How much do MLB's World Series rings cost? Estimated worth of league's most coveted prize, explored

The Texas Rangers have finally won the first World Series in franchise history, with the team and their fans set to celebrate on Friday in Arlington. Fans of the club will be able to watch their favorite stars, such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia, cruising around the Arlington entertainment district with the Comissioner's Trophy.

Expand Tweet

"Can’t believe I get to type these words, but Rangers fans here’s your World Series Victory parade route for Friday!" - @MarcIstook

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans will be looking forward to not only seeing their favorite champions but also what outfits the Texas Rangers stars will be donning. Unfortunately (but understandably), there will be one noticeable accessory that will be absent: their championship rings.

Although every member of the roster and organization will be presented with a World Series ring, they will not be ready any time soon, as each item will be meticulously crafted and personalized.

Although every fan knows that each member of the Texas Rangers will be given a luxurious ring, the exact cost of these treasured accessories is less widely known. Teams generally partner with renowned jewelry companies such as Tiffany or Jostens, which will affect the cost of each item.

Expand Tweet

"The Astros have unveiled their 2022 World Series rings (via @astros )" - @TalkinBaseball_

In general, championship rings for MLB teams cost an average of $20,000 per item. According to Fox 26 Houston, the 2022 championship rings that the Houston Astros were given cost more than $15,000.

For the Texas Rangers, there is no guarantee on how much their championship rings will cost. However, it's safe to assume that it will be somewhere near the $20,000 average. However, for the players and the organization, those rings will be more valuable than the price tag that they come with.

Which team had the most expensive World Series ring?

Over the history of the MLB, some of the most historic teams in the game have won it all. However, the team with reportedly the most expensive championship ring may surprise many fans.

Reportedly, the 2003 Miami Marlins are the team with the most expensive championship ring in MLB history, with the site WWD.com estimating their cost to be $33,455. This is nearly double the cost of various rings granted to other franchises.