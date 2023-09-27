How much are Philadelphia Phillies playoff tickets? Pricing and details on how to attend their first postseason series

The Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) have made it to the 2023 playoffs. They are in second place in the NL East, sitting behind the Atlanta Braves.

Fans are excited and the focus is on Citizens Bank Park for the big games ahead. With a solid season behind them, all eyes are on what comes next: a playoff battle that could become the stuff of legends.

Pricing and details on how to attend the Philadelphia Phillies' first postseason series

The excitement is sky-high as the Philadelphia Phillies secure a spot in the playoffs, making Citizens Bank Park the place to be for baseball enthusiasts. However, the privilege of watching the action live comes with a steeper price tag than regular-season games.

Following their loss in the 2022 World Series, the Phillies have returned with a renewed drive to win the championship. This time around, they could be squaring off against one of four possible teams in the Wild Card Series.

They are: the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, or Miami Marlins.

For those aiming to attend the NL Wild Card series against the No. 5 seed, ticket prices currently range from $103 to $146. It's a noticeable increase compared to the $2 regular-season tickets. The first and second games cost $146, whereas the third costs $103.

These tickets are now available online on various platforms such as Vividseats. If the team succeeds in moving beyond the initial playoff round to the NLDS, the financial commitment escalates.

There is an additional option of puchasing parking passes for those driving to the game. Further, fans have an opportunity to register online for the chance to acquire tickets for any home playoff games on the official MLB website. 2023 full-season ticket holders can also buy postseason home game tickets in their regular seats.

Clearly, attending any part of the Phillies' postseason run requires a considerable financial investment. However, for the team's most ardent supporters, the chance to witness a potential championship could be seen as a priceless experience.