"How Rich She Is" - Throwback to when Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez mocked billionaire Kylie Jenner in an infamous Twitter feud from 2019

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez took a swipe at celebrity billionaire Kylie Jenner after the Met Gala in 2019.

Rodriguez revealed to PEOPLE that he and Jenner were seated at the same table at the Met Gala.

He stated that during that time, Jenner was talking about "Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

This began the start of a Twitter battle as the now 25-year-old hit back saying:

"Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones"

A-Rod later seemed to retract his statement, saying that he had been the one to initiate a conversation about her makeup line. He tweeted:

"OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove"

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star made a name for herself on the family reality show but later founded Kylie Cosmetics’, reportedly estimated at $900 million. Jenner owns 100% of Kylie Cosmetics, which she first launched in 2015 with three lip kits.

What businesses does Alex Rodriguez own?

Alex Rodriguez is the CEO and chairman of A-Rod Corp. The company has invested in more than 30 companies and partnerships valued at more than $1 billion. A-Rod also showed a business interest in purchasing the MLB franchise New York Mets in 2020, but was outbid by American financier Steve Cohen.

Rodriguez's company has also invested in Snapchat, VitaCoco, Wheels Up, and a UFC Gym franchise. In 2008, Rodriguez founded Newport Property Construction, a real estate development firm, and Monument Capital Management, a real estate investment firm four years on.

Kyle Theige @KyleTheige Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are officially introduced as new minority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are officially introduced as new minority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx. https://t.co/iP22wtfcPo

In an interview in December 2021, Alex Rodriguez revealed how he worked his way up since hanging up his cleats in 2016. Speaking to Bloomberg, he said:

“We’ve really leaned into data, into social media, the digital conversation and commerce. We’ve invested a great deal into really understanding where we sit as a company, as a person, as a family.”

A-Rod has been prominent in the entrepreneurial world since leaving the NY Yankees in 2016.

The 47-year-old Yankees legend spent 22 seasons in the MLB. He amassed more than 600 home runs (696), more than 2,000 runs batted in (RBI) and more than 2,000 runs scored. His transition to a successful businessman has not been easy, but Alex Rodriguez has admitted that he finds similarities between business and baseball that have benefited him.

